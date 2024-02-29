Been Stellar to release debut album ‘Scream From New York, NY’ this summer

NYC’s Been Stellar have today announced that their debut album - aptly titled ‘Scream From New York, NY’ - is arriving on 14th June via their new label, Dirty Hit.

Acting as a snapshot of ’20s urban America, the Dan Carey-produced record promises a look into the brutal underbelly of the five piece’s city home, and signals a sonic sidestep from the shoegaze of their 2022 self-titled EP.

Speaking about the LP’s new lead single, ‘Passing Judgement’, lead vocalist Sam Slocum has commented: “We were finishing [it] in the midst of our first tour in the UK. Playing through it a bit differently each show, we were learning to look at the song from different angles. The recording feels live because of this process - there’s a chaotic feeling in the drums and bass that wouldn’t be there if we hadn’t finished writing it live.

“Lyrically, I was thinking about why we judge the world around us, and how passing judgment on someone or something is usually rooted in being unsure in oneself.”

‘Scream From New York, NY’ full tracklist

1. Start Again

2. Passing Judgment

3. Pumpkin

4. Scream From New York, NY

5. Sweet

6. Can’t Look Away

7. Shimmer

8. Takedown

9. All In One

10. I Have The Answer

Check out the video for ‘Passing Judgement’ below.