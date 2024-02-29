News
Been Stellar to release debut album ‘Scream From New York, NY’ this summer
The project has been previewed with lead single ‘Passing Judgement’.
NYC’s Been Stellar have today announced that their debut album - aptly titled ‘Scream From New York, NY’ - is arriving on 14th June via their new label, Dirty Hit.
Acting as a snapshot of ’20s urban America, the Dan Carey-produced record promises a look into the brutal underbelly of the five piece’s city home, and signals a sonic sidestep from the shoegaze of their 2022 self-titled EP.
Speaking about the LP’s new lead single, ‘Passing Judgement’, lead vocalist Sam Slocum has commented: “We were finishing [it] in the midst of our first tour in the UK. Playing through it a bit differently each show, we were learning to look at the song from different angles. The recording feels live because of this process - there’s a chaotic feeling in the drums and bass that wouldn’t be there if we hadn’t finished writing it live.
“Lyrically, I was thinking about why we judge the world around us, and how passing judgment on someone or something is usually rooted in being unsure in oneself.”
‘Scream From New York, NY’ full tracklist
1. Start Again
2. Passing Judgment
3. Pumpkin
4. Scream From New York, NY
5. Sweet
6. Can’t Look Away
7. Shimmer
8. Takedown
9. All In One
10. I Have The Answer
Check out the video for ‘Passing Judgement’ below.
What’s more, Been Stellar are hitting the road next month for a series of European shows supporting fellow Dirty Hit signees The 1975, and have also shared details of a new UK/EU run. Catch them live on the following dates:
MARCH 2024
01 Paris, Le Zénith*
02 Amsterdam, AFAS LIVE* (sold out)
03 Brussels, Forest National*
05 Hamburg, Barclays Arena*
07 Oslo, Oslo Spektrum*
08 Stockholm, Annexet*
10 Copenhagen, KB Hallen* (sold out)
12 Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena*
13 Warsaw, Torwar Hall*
14 Prague, Fortuna Hall*
16 Zurich, Hallenstadion Zurich*
18 Munich, Zenith* (sold out)
19 Milan, Mediolanum Forum*
21 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle* (sold out)
22 Cologne, Palladium* (sold out)
24 Amsterdam, AFAS Live* (sold out)
MAY 2024
04 Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees
15 Southampton, Joiners
16 Brighton, The Great Escape
18 Amsterdam, London Calling
20 Bristol, The Louisiana
22 Manchester, YES (basement)
23 London, The Lexington
JULY 2024
26 Sheffield, Tramlines Fest
27 Oxfordshire, Truck Fest
28 Suffolk, Latitude Festival
*supporting The 1975
