Heartworms - May I Comply

London-based Heartworms' ‘May I Comply’ is a strong follow up to her debut EP ‘A Comforting Notion’. Grungy and self-assured, Jojo Orme certainly makes a statement on the emphatic and instrumental driven song. With an ominous introduction laced with broken feedback backing, the song wastes no time jumping into the haunting band performance, which is paired well with Orme’s unique vocals. Though it's a busy track, both band and singer work well together to create a firm alt-rock offering. (Amrit Virdi)

Teeth Machine - Shiny

Teeth Machine's second release via Ra-Rok Records, ‘Shiny’ is a track about a myriad of possibilities. It discusses forgiveness and the feelings that happen within you when you accept to move on, and a new sense of self begins to form. A song that was first brought to life in summer 2022, ‘Shiny’’s lyrics were stumbled across in an old notebook, being revamped to take its final form. ‘Shiny’ arrives as a teaser for a longer project expected to be released next year, and partners the band’s support slot for The Murder Capital this month. (Katie Macbeth)

Cardinals - Roseland

Cork six-piece Cardinals have this week debuted their first single since signing to So Young Records, and it's a triumph. For a start, ‘Roseland’ manages to make the accordion seem cool with impressive ease, while its lolloping bassline and anthemic finale signal a band with veteran confidence. The track’s marrying of trad folk and shoe-gaze leanings imbue it with a kind of timelessness; perhaps it’s simply the quiet confidence, but they immediately feel familiar. Judging by the strength of this debut, it looks like another music giant could be about to step out of Ireland. (Caitlin Chatterton)



Sam Akpro - Death By Entertainment

Analogue and electronica collide in Sam Akpro’s latest offering 'Death By Entertainment', which swings the pendulum from the breezy earthiness of its intro to distorted vocals, industrial guitar sounds, and the screeching effects which punctuate the track every now and then. The production is deep, dark, and delightful: Akpro’s understated vocals are cocooned in the swirling, at times shoegazey mixture of reverb and crisp bass, organic drums, and starry tones in the guitar melody. Overall, each of 'Death By Entertainment'’s elements come together to make for a hypnotic ride. (Ims Taylor)



safesp8ce - THEY ALL DIE IN THE END

After breaking onto the scene with the unveiling of her debut single ‘quiet, i can’t think’ in August, genre-blending newcomer safesp8ce returns with her second offering to date. Boasting twanging guitars, hushed vocals, and electro-infused production, ‘THEY ALL DIE IN THE END’ is an eclectic soundscape threaded together by boldly honest lyricism. Providing a dark - and strangely freeing - take on others’ perceptions of us, the track feels as reassuring as it is cathartic. With a slightly haunting music video to accompany the release, it’s a defiant statement of intent from the rising star. (Emily Savage)

Bel Cobain - Unlikely

Bel Cobain has dropped a new single ahead of her EP’s arrival at the end of the month. ‘Unlikely’ weaves itself around the warmth of its bass riff, joined by wandering keys and scattered drums for a jazz-informed sound to compliment Bel’s smooth vocal. The lyrics are quietly poignant (“feel sorry for my people / who got rigged by the systematic default”), highlighting Bel’s skill in holding a mirror to the world at the same time as looking inward to create her art. (Caitlin Chatterton)



Softcult - Haunt You Still

Given that they're twins, it should come as little surprise that Canadian duo Softcult sound as symbiotic as they do. On latest cut 'Haunt You Still', the ethereal vocals of Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn coalesce in almost indistinguishable harmony, while a steady drum line and swirling synths envelop the arrangement like mist descending over a mountain. A satisfying dose of shoegaze crafted with the lightest of touches, the track acts as a perfect prelude to their upcoming UK dates. (Daisy Carter)

Loren Kramar - Hollywood Blvd

The LA-based multi-hyphenate Loren Kramar has shared new single ‘Hollywood Blvd’, a soaring and theatrical account of the day he’ll receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The track comes accompanied by its music video, a full-scale production that tours through the depths of a film set before settling on Kramar, alone with a mic and a spotlight, on stage. The crescendo is as impassioned as it is cinematic, and shows off Kramar’s talents as an artist beyond musicianship. (Caitlin Chatterton)

Frozemode - RUFF