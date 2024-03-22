We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place.

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features all the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Wasia Project - Is This What Love Is?

Wasia Project's newest release is a surging, melodically-ambitious pop anthem. Band members William G. Hardy and Olivia Hardy are not only ideal collaborators, but also siblings, and 'Is This What Love Is?' places their sombre vocals at the forefront of a piano-led backdrop. Noticeable jazz inspirations can be heard in the track's shuffled drum feel and experimental string parts, while its soaring melodic lines add an at times euphoric air to proceedings. At its core, it's an exploration of the nature of uncontrollable feelings, its title reflecting the quest to understand despair, doubt, and dramatic love. (Kyle Roczniak)



Cassyette - When She Told Me

'When She Told Me' - lifted from Cassyette's upcoming debut album 'This World Fucking Sucks' - is an emotional reflection on loss, and acts as a much needed outlet to help the alt-rock artist deal with her father’s death in 2021. On the surface, the track is grungy and much more energetic than you’d expect, considering its themes, however it’s the contrast of the softer lyrics against the vibrant guitars, slashing screamo elements, and uplifting layered harmonies that really reflects how she's processed her turbulent emotions during such a challenging time. Overall, 'When She Told Me' proves Cassyette to be an artist that's capable of using her music to portray a real authenticity and rawness. (Kyle Roczniak)

Welly - Shopping

Their first release since 2023's ‘Live in a Village Hall’ project, Brighton's Welly have returned with their first single of the year. The charismatic vocals and tongue-in-cheek lyrics are captivating straight out of the gate, and, paired with the infectious rhythm's upbeat guitars and '80s synths, make for a memorable track. Brimming with groove and infused with heaps of fun, 'Shopping' is bound to get your hips moving. (Gemma Cockrell)



Sam Akpro - Disposition

Sam Akpro has returned with 'Disposition' - his first single of 2024, and a follow up to last year’s ‘Death of Entertainment’. The new track is an amalgamation of layers, cycling through hard-hitting guitar riffs before making way for a skittering beat, which is then followed by dreamy, atmospheric synths in the next section. Somehow, everything slots together seamlessly, flowing from one phase to the next without feeling disharmonious, and leaving no sense that he's trying to do too much at once. (Gemma Cockrell)

Eden Rain - Closer

As her first material since last year’s sophomore EP, ‘Closer’ sees multidisciplinary artist Eden Rain poetically navigate the emotional turmoil of love and grief. Laying feelings of despair and powerlessness entirely bare, each line hits with unparalleled honesty. “You put me behind the glass / To keep me from the things that you’re outrunning”, she poignantly recounts. Stunningly minimalist, delicate instrumental textures provide an ambient backdrop, while the Leeds-born songwriter’s untethered vocals blend melancholy with glimmers of nostalgia. Finding light amidst the permeating darkness, the accompanying music video further leans into Eden’s enthralling creative vision. (Emily Savage)

No Windows - Zodiac 13

Taken from No Windows' upcoming ‘Point Nemo’ EP, 'Zodiac 13' is hauntingly and achingly relatable from the beginning: “It’s been a hell of a week / And I’m still finding my feet.” And as the track progresses, it continues to resonate, from the emotive lyrics about battling winter isolation to the light, pure vocals, which fall away as it descends into a cathartic instrumental breakdown in the latter half. These layers are stripped back to simple, gentle guitar strums to accompany its closing lines, leaving the listener with tentative, hopeful notions of new beginnings to come. (Gemma Cockrell)

Bug Teeth - Landscaping

More than a year since their debut release as a full band, Leeds-based ambient pop band Bug Teeth’s latest single is a scintillating, synth-led soundscape that draws on topics of grief and memories through the eyes of the natural world, exploring how this can hold beauty and a sense of the maternal. Frontperson PJ delivers their vocals in a jittery way - a reflection, perhaps, of the stark suddenness of death and loss that is impossible to ever prepare for. 'Landscaping' builds to a bustling climax of complex percussion that battles to stay afloat above the cataclysmic texture the group create, while PJ's self-reflective vocals rest carefully against the surrounding instrumentation. (Kyle Roczniak)

pecq - in the dark

Boasting collaborations with Arlo Parks, Porij, and Barry Can’t Swim, electronic duo pecq have already established themselves as versatile multi-creatives. Now, having just released their latest EP ‘red moon, rare night’, the Londoners’ new single ‘in the dark’ leans into these varying creative influences. A buzzing display of eclecticism, it combines Hannah (Jakes) Jacobs’ classical origins with Nicholas (Niko) O’Brien’s innovative approach to production, creating an alluring dichotomy between pensive lyricism and rapturous dance kicks that's a relentlessly upbeat take on isolation and avoidance. (Emily Savage)

Mewn - Ask Me Now