Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features all the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Lime Garden - I Want To Be You

In the run up to their debut album arriving early next year, Lime Garden have unveiled their latest shoegaze offering, ‘I Want To Be You’. Written about frontwoman Chloe Howard’s first ever gig, it captures the awe-inspiring experience of seeing your idol live (which makes sense when you realise that the artist was Wolf Alice). Jangly guitars, punchy drum lines, and a reverberating bass are tethered by honeyed leading vocals that give the track an endearing sense of relatability. Evocative and escapist, it’s an exciting prelude for what’s yet to come from the Brighton quartet. (Emily Savage)

Sprints - Shadow Of A Doubt

Dublin quartet Sprints are building up to the release of their debut album, ‘Letter to Self’, arriving on January 5th via City Slang Records. ‘Shadow of a Doubt’, their latest single from the record, is a cathartic burst of energy that eventually erupts from the slow-burn of its first half. The lyrics wrestle with feelings of depression and loneliness; “can you help me stop the screams?” Karla Chubb pleads over the track’s tidal wave of drums and guitar. Sprints are vulnerable here, but it’s wrapped up in the kind of banger we’ve come to expect from them. (Caitlin Chatterton)

Wasia Project - Remember When

Tapping into the universal appetite for gorgeous, heart-wrenching piano songs, Wasia Project’s 'Remember When' floats easily up there with the best of them. With the soulful evocations of Billie Eilish’s 'What Was I Made For', the storytelling of Olivia Rodrigo’s 'teenage dream', and a classical complexity that’s all their own, Wasia Project reflect serenely on memory, grief, and time. It’s melancholy, but the sibling duo don’t pass any atmospheric judgement - the track simply allows you to feel deeply. (Ims Taylor)

ELI - DO YOU LOVE

ELI’s latest offering combines her gleaming, fluid vocals with delicate, carefully crafted sonic textures to make for an intoxicating listening experience. During the verses, her vocal melody is bright and spiky, bouncing off the muted instrumental through the cascading pre-chorus. But then in the chorus, as she sinks into the refrain of “do you love? Do you love?”, she twists her voice into an instrument itself, complementing the building production and sharp, glitchy moments, morphing 'DO YOU LOVE' into a vibrant dance tune. It’s a transformation ELI makes with ease. (Ims Taylor)

KNEECAP (ft. Grian Chatten) - Better Way To Live

Belfast rap trio KNEECAP have shared their first single since signing to Heavenly Recordings – and they’ve nabbed two of the Fontaines D.C. boys to help. Tom Coll is on drums while Grian Chatten takes the hook, a deadpan but nonetheless enchanting thread (delivered, in the accompanying music video, via a now-vintage square box TV). It pairs well with the track’s hip-hop stylings, making for laidback production that still makes you want to have a little boogie. (Caitlin Chatterton)

Molly Payton - Asphalt

New Zealand's Molly Payton is back with ‘Asphalt’, a song which she defined on social media as signaling a ‘new era’ for her. Embracing traditional indie ballad roots and structured beautifully with an acoustic guitar backing, the song is raw and emotive; Payton sings of insecurity, awareness and shattering surroundings, with frank lyrics such as "I wanna be happy, I don’t wanna be beautiful". The cinematic and gripping - yet simple - video rings true to the homegrown tone of the track, which was created in partnership with Oscar Lang. It's certainly a collaboration which should be revisited again in the future, as Payton flourishes in this comeback. (Amrit Virdi)

Home Counties - Wild Guess