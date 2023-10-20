We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Picture Parlour - Judgement Day

The stylish four-piece first introduced audiences to their technicolour glamour through a campaign of increasingly buzzy live shows, eventually solidified by the enormity of their debut single ‘Norwegian Wood’. Happily for them, ‘Judgement Day’ – an open-chested confession of love that arrived amid a run of tour dates supporting labelmates The Last Dinner Party – has enough bending guitar and soulful croons to stand up; Picture Parlour’s already heady momentum shows no sign of slowing down yet. (Caitlin Chatterton)



Jazmin Bean - Terrified

The latest taste of their forthcoming debut proper, ‘Terrified’ shows yet another sparkling side of Jazmin Bean’s multi-faceted musical world. A swooning 90s-indebted ballad dedicated to the terrifying abandon of dropping your walls and accepting a loving relationship (“Oh my angel, your wings wrap around my neck / It's so hard to find the grace for me to let / My wounded spirit accept hands so warm”), the whole thing is given an even dreamier edge thanks to its backdrop of moody guitars and warm strings. A proper show-stopper. (Sarah Jamieson)

Gretchin - Petals

That the latest from London newcomer Gretchin is entitled 'Petals' seems apt - like its namesake, the track is delicate yet deceivingly layered, encompassing shimmering synths, ethereal vocals, and 90s flecked riffs. Written just after they came out as queer, the opening lyrics - and indeed the whole song - compassionately capture the experience of finally realising one's true form, as with a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis: "How you doing? It's been years / The trains were delayed on the way here / We were both in hiding back then / But I guess you could say we were friends". (Daisy Carter)

Better Joy - Hard To Love

The debut offering from Manchester’s Bria Keeley and her band, there’s little of the city’s classic swagger about ‘Hard To Love’. Instead, we get an insistently jangly indie-pop musing on self-doubt that has touches of Alvvays and a little of Albert Hammond Jr’s early honeyed solo work to it: Better Joy are unlikely to join the parka-clad lineage of their forebears, but there’s much to love regardless. (Lisa Wright)

Human Interest - All My Friends

Hot on the heels of recent singles 'Grounded' and 'Step On' comes this latest cut from Human Interest, a sauntering, introspective number that explores a strikingly relatable phenomenon - that while we're all ostensibly responsible adults, everyone seems to be feeling, well, a little bit lost. 'All My Friends' expertly toes the line of being heartfelt without becoming bleak, while the accompanying video serves as a hopeful reminder that whatever you're going through, you're not going through it alone. (Daisy Carter)

AMARA ctk100 - used to think it was me but it's you!

A Grimes-adjacent slice of skittering, nervy electropop, there’s something fitting about the way Swiss-Italian AMARA ctk100’s hyper-feminine vocals dance confidently over an ominous bass line given the subject matter. A reclamation of power against the female shame instilled over generations of patriarchal conditioning, though the heavy noise still rumbles beneath, AMARA’s light-as-a-feather vocals rise above it; a neat metaphor, if ever we heard one. (Lisa Wright)

cruush - As She Grows

This week, Manchester quartet cruush returned for the first time since April’s debut EP ‘Wishful Thinking’. ‘As She Grows’ rises from ethereal beginnings to a flurry of synths, drums and floating harmonies; it’s a delightfully uplifting affair all round. Frontperson Amber Warren revealed the tune took inspiration from Cicely Mary Barker’s The Flower Fairy poems, and that actually makes a lot of sense. While it stands apart from the eerier sensibilities of cruush’s previous outings, it’s a refreshing departure the world could perhaps do with more of. (Caitlin Chatterton)

Malummí - Bones

You can almost feel the atmospheric warmth radiating from 'Bones', this latest from Swiss collective Malummí. All ethereal vocals and guitars shimmering with reverb, it's the sonic equivalent of when the air goes hazy above a hot slab of tarmac. Accompanied by a similarly evocative video (filmed in their hometown of Basel) that brings to mind the gods and myths of Ancient Greece, Malummí are expanding their horizons beyond Switzerland and, well, making no bones about it. (Daisy Carter)



