Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features some the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Cardinals - Nineteen Cardinals have returned with their latest single 'Nineteen', which lands ahead of their June self-titled EP. Opening with a brief moment of a capella vocals before the instrumentation comes crashing in, the tone then become slower and somewhat darker, resembling that of fellow Irish outfit Fontaines DC. Clocking in at under two minutes, this is a blistering rock'n'roll number that has real edge; it may be slight, but it sure packs a punch. (Christopher Connor)

mary in the junkyard - teeth Opening with lulling, finger-picked, folky guitar, ‘teeth’ soon surprises; though the vocals arrive - and remain - soft and beautiful, the melody refuses to settle so easily, shifting in unexpected directions and creating an understated intensity. There’s an unsettling, subtly jarring air to the whole song, but one which feels nevertheless strangely welcome. The tune wanders on, ethereal but grounded, with lines of hard-hitting words drifting by fleetingly: “You will always haunt me / Your beauty, do you feel the same”. Here, mary in the junkyard create a world of sweetness and peaceful warmth, tempered by something mysterious and just out of reach. (Phil Taylor)

Chloe Slater - Price On Fun On addictive new track ‘Price On Fun’ (which arrives alongside her debut EP ‘You Can’t Put a Price On Fun’), indie singer-songwriter Chloe Slater discusses the modern world through politically-charged lyricism from a Gen Z perspective. Following viral single ‘24 Hours’, the Manchester-based musician once again worked with her favoured producer Jack Shuter, resulting in a track that is an unapologetically noisy mix of punchy drums and boisterous guitar lines. It's an intense yet simple blend of instrumentation that still fills a huge space with little effort, all the while allowing room for Chloe’s half-spoken, half-sung vocals to glide easily on top. (Kyle Roczniak)

Dura Mater - Arable Ground Dura Mater have more members than they do released songs right now, but they're definitely one to have on your radar. The title track of the Nottingham eight-piece's debut EP, 'Arable Ground' is a slow burning number with an eerie, foreboding guitar line and almost spoken word vocals, which open up to unveil an instrumental period centered around soaring strings. The track then comes to a crescendo of drums and shouted chants before fading away to near quietness, as guitar strums and distant cymbals keep things moving until the next burst of energetic sound descends on us right at the end. 'Arable Ground' is a maximalist construction, which sees all eight members slotting into the puzzle with ease. (Gemma Cockrell).

Ava Vegas & French Horn Rebellion - Saddest Disco Girl A cocktail of summery indie-pop elements with a groovy backbone, 'Saddest Disco Girl' - the latest single from Ava Vegas and French Horn Rebellion - tells a story of love and heartbreak that’s sure to get you crying in the club. The German-born, Los Angeles-based artist’s first new music since 2023 project ‘Desert Songs’, it showcases the unique direction her songwriting and artistry is taking, but is still littered with eerie, atmospheric composition and her signature art-pop style. (Kyle Roczniak)

Been Stellar - Pumpkin Lifted from their soon-to-be-released debut album ‘Scream from New York, NY’, Been Stellar’s latest track ‘Pumpkin’ features powerful drums that give way to addictive, guitar-hook earworms that are reminiscent of alternative '90s shoegaze. Equal parts immersive and skillfully controlled, this new cut only amps up anticipation for the quintet's June full-length. (Sadie Rycraft)