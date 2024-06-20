News
Nieve Ella explores imposter syndrome on latest song ‘Sugarcoated’
The West Midlander recently took to DIY’s own stage at last month’s Live At Leeds In The Park fest.
Indie-pop riser Nieve Ella has shared her latest single ‘Sugarcoated’, an anthemic new effort which acts as a follow up to March’s big-hitting ‘The Things We Say’ (which itself came hot on the heels of Nieve’s sold out debut headline tour).
Created in collaboration with producer Jamie Rendle, ‘Sugarcoated’ tackles what Nieve has described as her “struggle with imposter syndrome” and the disjuction between online perceptions of her and her true self. “I had an experience where I met an old friend on a train who I hadn’t seen for years, and the conversation we had completely inspired this song”, she has shared.
“So, this is me explaining to them how I am still the same person as they knew me at home, but also still celebrating how hard I’ve worked for my dreams. It’s kinda me just saying, ‘sometimes things have to be sugar coated’.” Watch the visualiser for ‘Sugarcoated’ below.
Nieve’s also gearing up to play a whole host of festival slots this summer - check out her full schedule here:
JUNE 2024
21 Netherlands, Pinkpop,
30 United Kingdom, BST Hyde Park
JULY 2024
04 France, Festival Beauregard
05 United Kingdom, Lytham Festival
06 Poland, Open’er Festival
12 United Kingdom, TRNSMT
21 United Kingdom, Brighton Beach
26 United Kingdom, Truck Festival
27 United Kingdom, Tramlines Festival
28 United Kingdom, Latitude Festival
AUGUST 2024
04 United Kingdom, Y Not Festival
16 Belgium, Pukkelpop Festival
17 Germany, MS Dockville
18 Ireland, Electric Picnic
23 United Kingdom, Victorious Festival
Read More
Get To Know… Nieve Ella
Anthemic indie-pop with heart-on-sleeve lyrics that are made for belting at the top of your lungs.
30th May 2024, 2:28pm
Caity Baser, Orla Gartland, and flowerovlove to play DIY’s stage at Live At Leeds In The Park
They'll also be joined by Somebody's Child, Matilda Mann, Nieve Ella and more!
19th April 2024, 6:00pm
The Neu Bulletin (The New Eves, cruush, Slow Fiction and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
8th March 2024, 5:00pm
Popular right now
4 Stars
Pond — Stung!
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.