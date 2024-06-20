News

Nieve Ella explores imposter syndrome on latest song ‘Sugarcoated’

The West Midlander recently took to DIY’s own stage at last month’s Live At Leeds In The Park fest.

Photo: Mollie McKay

20th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Nieve Ella, News, Listen, , Watch

Indie-pop riser Nieve Ella has shared her latest single ‘Sugarcoated’, an anthemic new effort which acts as a follow up to March’s big-hitting ‘The Things We Say’ (which itself came hot on the heels of Nieve’s sold out debut headline tour).

Created in collaboration with producer Jamie Rendle, ‘Sugarcoated’ tackles what Nieve has described as her “struggle with imposter syndrome” and the disjuction between online perceptions of her and her true self. “I had an experience where I met an old friend on a train who I hadn’t seen for years, and the conversation we had completely inspired this song”, she has shared. 

“So, this is me explaining to them how I am still the same person as they knew me at home, but also still celebrating how hard I’ve worked for my dreams. It’s kinda me just saying, ‘sometimes things have to be sugar coated’.” Watch the visualiser for ‘Sugarcoated’ below. 

Get To Know&#8230; Nieve Ella

Get To Know

Get To Know… Nieve Ella

Anthemic indie-pop with heart-on-sleeve lyrics that are made for belting at the top of your lungs.

Play Video

Nieve’s also gearing up to play a whole host of festival slots this summer - check out her full schedule here:

JUNE 2024
21 Netherlands, Pinkpop,
30 United Kingdom, BST Hyde Park

JULY 2024
04 France, Festival Beauregard
05 United Kingdom, Lytham Festival
06 Poland, Open’er Festival
12 United Kingdom, TRNSMT
21 United Kingdom, Brighton Beach
26 United Kingdom, Truck Festival
27 United Kingdom, Tramlines Festival
28 United Kingdom, Latitude Festival

AUGUST 2024
04 United Kingdom, Y Not Festival
16 Belgium, Pukkelpop Festival
17 Germany, MS Dockville
18 Ireland, Electric Picnic
23 United Kingdom, Victorious Festival

Get tickets to watch Nieve Ella live now.

Tags: Nieve Ella, News, Listen, , Watch

Nieve Ella Tickets

Lytham Green, Lancashire

Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Brighton Beach, Brighton

Latest News

METTE gets pumped on new single ‘Muscle’

METTE gets pumped on new single Muscle’

Fontaines DC unveil second album preview ‘Favourite’

Fontaines DC unveil second album preview Favourite’

The Japanese House shares new single ’:)’

The Japanese House shares new single ’:)’

King Krule drops surprise EP ‘SHHHHHH!’

King Krule drops surprise EP SHHHHHH!’

Self Esteem teams up with Moonchild Sanelly for comeback single ‘Big Man’

Self Esteem teams up with Moonchild Sanelly for comeback single Big Man’

Read More

Neu

Get To Know… Nieve Ella

Get To Know… Nieve Ella

Anthemic indie-pop with heart-on-sleeve lyrics that are made for belting at the top of your lungs.

30th May 2024, 2:28pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY