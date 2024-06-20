Nieve Ella explores imposter syndrome on latest song ‘Sugarcoated’

Indie-pop riser Nieve Ella has shared her latest single ‘Sugarcoated’, an anthemic new effort which acts as a follow up to March’s big-hitting ‘The Things We Say’ (which itself came hot on the heels of Nieve’s sold out debut headline tour).

Created in collaboration with producer Jamie Rendle, ‘Sugarcoated’ tackles what Nieve has described as her “struggle with imposter syndrome” and the disjuction between online perceptions of her and her true self. “I had an experience where I met an old friend on a train who I hadn’t seen for years, and the conversation we had completely inspired this song”, she has shared.

“So, this is me explaining to them how I am still the same person as they knew me at home, but also still celebrating how hard I’ve worked for my dreams. It’s kinda me just saying, ‘sometimes things have to be sugar coated’.” Watch the visualiser for ‘Sugarcoated’ below.