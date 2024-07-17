Album Review
bby - 14 Stars
Prepped for the summer’s festival stages.
Unlike your lads’ holidays, rising stars bby have made it out of the group chat. Since their debut single ‘hotline’ – and having formed just a year ago – bby have served music packed with a visceral energy, showering us with their infectious, raucous sound; this is indie seasoned with grunge and served with a side of trembling, enhanced bass. The recording followed a period of testing, during which fans visited intimate sessions at the outfit’s sweaty East London HQ as the band’s lyrical and melodic message was honed down to these 13 tracks. ‘Breathe’ opens with a series of breathy, whispered vocals and a bass line akin to that of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’, whereas ‘Kill Me’ gleams with a polished, hip hop-inspired edge. In ‘u come near’ the all-too-familiar high felt by the close presence of a romantic crush is vocalised by Benjy Gibson as he croons longingly into the microphone, accompanied by needling guitars and Tom Parkin’s thrashing drums. Perfectly in line with the album’s release date, ‘We’ll Neva Die’ is prepped for the summer’s festival stages with its breezy, Circa Waves-esque melody and sunlit lyrics.
Latest Reviews
SOFT PLAY - Heavy Jelly
5 Stars
The pair have come a long way to get here, but have made easily their best album yet by simply being themselves.
17th July 2024, 8:00am
Glass Animals - I Love You So F***ing Much
4-5 Stars
Confident, self-aware, and ambitious.
17th July 2024, 7:59am
Role Model - Kansas Anymore
4 Stars
A fun, emotive showcase of classically pop-rock songwriting.
17th July 2024, 7:58am
Lava La Rue - Starface
4-5 Stars
A window into the multitudes of an artist who’s evidently brimming with them.
17th July 2024, 7:57am
Read More
The Neu Bulletin (bby, Sophie May, The Pill and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
15th April 2024, 11:00am
The Neu Bulletin (The New Eves, cruush, Slow Fiction and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
8th March 2024, 5:00pm
The Neu Bulletin (Gretel Hänlyn, Home Counties, bby and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
15th September 2023, 10:30am
The Neu Bulletin (Uma, The Umlauts, Bojockey and more!)
DIY’s essential guide to the best new music.
4th August 2023, 6:03pm
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Los Campesinos! — All Hell
5 Stars
SOFT PLAY — Heavy Jelly
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.