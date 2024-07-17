Unlike your lads’ holidays, rising stars bby have made it out of the group chat. Since their debut single ‘hotline’ – and having formed just a year ago – bby have served music packed with a visceral energy, showering us with their infectious, raucous sound; this is indie seasoned with grunge and served with a side of trembling, enhanced bass. The recording followed a period of testing, during which fans visited intimate sessions at the outfit’s sweaty East London HQ as the band’s lyrical and melodic message was honed down to these 13 tracks. ‘Breathe’ opens with a series of breathy, whispered vocals and a bass line akin to that of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’, whereas ‘Kill Me’ gleams with a polished, hip hop-inspired edge. In ‘u come near’ the all-too-familiar high felt by the close presence of a romantic crush is vocalised by Benjy Gibson as he croons longingly into the microphone, accompanied by needling guitars and Tom Parkin’s thrashing drums. Perfectly in line with the album’s release date, ‘We’ll Neva Die’ is prepped for the summer’s festival stages with its breezy, Circa Waves-esque melody and sunlit lyrics.