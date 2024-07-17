Album Review

bby - 1

Prepped for the summer’s festival stages.

bby - 1

Reviewer: Neve Dawson

Released: 17th July 2024

Label: Glassnote

Unlike your lads’ holidays, rising stars bby have made it out of the group chat. Since their debut single ‘hotline’ – and having formed just a year ago – bby have served music packed with a visceral energy, showering us with their infectious, raucous sound; this is indie seasoned with grunge and served with a side of trembling, enhanced bass. The recording followed a period of testing, during which fans visited intimate sessions at the outfit’s sweaty East London HQ as the band’s lyrical and melodic message was honed down to these 13 tracks. ‘Breathe’ opens with a series of breathy, whispered vocals and a bass line akin to that of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’, whereas ‘Kill Me’ gleams with a polished, hip hop-inspired edge. In ‘u come near’ the all-too-familiar high felt by the close presence of a romantic crush is vocalised by Benjy Gibson as he croons longingly into the microphone, accompanied by needling guitars and Tom Parkin’s thrashing drums. Perfectly in line with the album’s release date, ‘We’ll Neva Die’ is prepped for the summer’s festival stages with its breezy, Circa Waves-esque melody and sunlit lyrics.

Play Video

Tags: bby, Reviews, Album Reviews

Latest News

JPEGMAFIA defies predictability on new single ‘SIN MIEDO’

JPEGMAFIA defies predictability on new single SIN MIEDO’

Pixey drops new single ‘Give A Little Of Your Love’

Pixey drops new single Give A Little Of Your Love’

MUNA’s Katie Gavin teases debut solo single ‘aftertaste’

MUNAs Katie Gavin teases debut solo single aftertaste’

Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>SOFT PLAY</strong> - Heavy Jelly</p>

SOFT PLAY - Heavy Jelly

The pair have come a long way to get here, but have made easily their best album yet by simply being themselves.

17th July 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Lava La Rue</strong> - Starface</p>

Lava La Rue - Starface

A window into the multitudes of an artist who’s evidently brimming with them.

17th July 2024, 7:57am

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY