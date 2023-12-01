Neu The Neu Bulletin (Unflirt, twst, Ugly and more!)

DIY’s essential guide to the best new music.

Words: Caitlin Chatterton, Cameron Sinclair Harris, Emily Savage, Ims Taylor
1st December 2023

Unflirt - White Noise

Play Video

Unflirt’s sophomore EP ‘April’s Nectar’ finally landed this week, following her ‘Bitter Sweet’ debut and featuring the new cut ‘White Noise’. The track is held aloft by Unflirt’s dainty, dreamy vocals that have come to characterise her music, the glossy production fit for a rose-tinted indie movie. Far from being white noise, this track is yet more evidence of Unflirt’s rising star. (Caitlin Chatterton)

twst - Was I Ever Alone? 

Play Video

'Was I Ever Alone?' closes 'TWST0002 (Off World)' - the latest offering from twst - in a sprawling, effervescent burst of ethereal dance-pop. Between the bell chimes, reverberating melodies, and hummingbird-quick beats, twst wraps things up gorgeously. Throughout the whole song, there’s a feeling of ascension; the layers build up, crescendo, and soar to the pulsing chorus - a release that drops off as soon as it’s started, just for twst to whip the frenzy up once again. It’s equally exciting and satisfying each time. (Ims Taylor)

Ugly - Hands Of Man

Play Video

London-via-Cambridge six-piece Ugly have unveiled the final single from ‘Twice Around The Sun’, their debut EP due early next year. As the video cycles through portraits of the group, the track builds from steady beginnings and a wandering riff to a full-bodied choral hymn to existentialism. The lyrics are made stark by their deadpan delivery, lamenting the shams and charades of life; “while the ‘why’s sit on your mind / And while the wine is killing time / It seemed like such a perfect way / To spend your past and passing life”. At least one of their wine-fuelled bouts of introspection inspired a good tune, eh? (Caitlin Chatterton)

Avice Caro - At The End Of The Day

Play Video

Echoing shades of Vashti Bunyan and Beach House, Avice Caro’s latest offering is a psychedelic lullaby for the ages. Having recently signed to Nice Swan, this single is the latest in an offering of Caro’s dreamlike visions and narrative soundscapes. The simplistic arpeggiated guitars and gorgeous strings accentuate this helpless resignation to your fate that the lyrics offer (“when all’s said and done, all has been said and done”). It presents these feelings in interwoven narratives of possible pasts, and an unchangeable future; a mood that is universally relatable. It's a melancholic, bittersweet, gorgeous song that will stick with you long after the seconds run out. (Cameron Sinclair-Harris)

CHERYM - It's Not Me, It's You

Play Video

If there’s one thing you can count on Derry trio CHERYM for, it’s producing absolute earworm productions every time. ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’ does not disappoint, arriving with its own comic book lyric video and headbanging chorus that may as well have been pulled straight from the sticky floors of a 2010s emo gig. It’s the third track they’ve released from their debut full-length ‘Take It Or Leave It’, queued up for the middle of February next year, and continues the momentum that’s rapidly building behind them. (Caitlin Chatterton)

Nailah Hunter - Strange Delights

Play Video

The crowning jewel of Nailah Hunter’s 'Strange Delights' is her alluring, crystal-clear and stunningly flexible vocal performance. But in order to make sure it shines as brightly as it does, she’s crafted a musical space that reflects every glimmer and nuance of her voice perfectly. The delicate, dreaming piano lines evolve into subtle, starry beats, effortlessly merging together with her vocals in the intoxicating landscape that’s materialising. The song began its life as an improvisation, and the intuitive ebb and flow of the melodies remains in the finished product. (Ims Taylor)

Eden Rain - Ghost Girl

Play Video

Eden Rain immerses us into her twinkling sonic world with ‘Ghost Girl’, the final offering from her sophomore EP ‘But I’m Alright Now’. Weaving around the experience of feeling unheard in a room full of people, it carefully intertwines an earworm hook with hypnotic floating beats. Anchored by faintly haunting vocals, eclectic production builds to create a slightly eerie, yet simultaneously mesmerising soundscape. A stunningly atmospheric cut finding inspiration in life’s smaller moments: Eden’s creative vision continues to prove her as one to watch. (Emily Savage)

Tags: Avice Caro, CHERYM, Eden Rain, Nailah Hunter, twst, Ugly, Unflirt, Listen, Neu, Neu Bulletin

Recommended

JUNGLE - Volcano artwork

JUNGLE - Volcano black Vinyl LP - £27.99

Chvrches - Screen Violence artwork

Chvrches - Screen Violence black Vinyl LP - £17.99

A Grave With No Name - Feathers Wet, Under the Moon artwork

A Grave With No Name - Feathers Wet, Under the Moon Vinyl LP - £22.99

Clairo - Sling artwork

Clairo - Sling black Vinyl LP - £19.99

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever artwork

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever black Vinyl LP - £24.99

Read More

Neu

Get To Know… Eden Rain

Get To Know… Eden Rain

Following the release of her debut EP 'GUTTER VISION', we chat to Eden Rain about what's next on the horizon.

27th July 2023, 3:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY