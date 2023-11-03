We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features all the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Porij - You Should Know Me

'You Should Know Me' may be Porij's first new music of 2023 - and their debut release on Play It Again Sam Records - but my, has the wait been worth it. An everything-and-the-kitchen-sink guaranteed floor-filler, the track lands somewhere between house, garage, and the more excessive hyperpop of Charli XCX's discography. Accompanied by a wonderfully trippy video, Porij are more than hitting their stride, relishing in the confidence it takes to throw absolutely everything at a track and, impressively, have it all stick. (Daisy Carter)



Divorce - Eat My Words

Another teaser of their upcoming EP, 'Heady Metal', ‘Eat Your Words’ is a delectable alt-country offering from Nottingham's Divorce. An introspective exploration of the mind of co-vocalist Felix Mackenzie-Barrow, ‘Eat Your Words’ allows him to grapple with the complexities of his own emotions. Initially appearing as a gentle and serene rock-ballad, the track builds to become powerful and evocative, driven by the harmonies of Mackenzie-Barrow and Tiger Cohen-Towell. The release of ‘Eat Your Words’ follows on from previous singles, ‘Scratch Your Metal’ and ‘Birds’. (Katie Macbeth)

Folly Group - I'll Do What I Can

Leaning into the rock-oriented side of their sound palette, ‘I’ll Do What I Can’ is the latest offering from Folly Group’s debut album – set for release in January. Thematically, the track is about forgiveness in a situation where it doesn’t come naturally. Musically, ‘I’ll Do What I Can’ is much darker than anything the band have produced before, propelled by frantic guitarwork that builds a foundation for Sean Harper’s ominous vocals, showcasing Folly Group’s ability to create a sense of tension and release throughout their music. (Katie Macbeth)

Mychelle - Deep

North London’s Mychelle has released another gem: the acoustic track ‘Deep’, crowned by her characteristic buttery vocals. As the lyrics stand tall in the wake of a relationship, comforted by the reminder that things weren’t nearly as good as the rose-tinted goggles suggest, the accompanying video shows a reel of home video clips. Playing football and music, hanging out with her friends, and literally smelling the flowers, Mychelle is a vision of self-assurance and peace. The relationship in question might have been atrocious vibes but, as Mychelle sings, she’s free and looking like herself again now. (Caitlin Chatterton)

HONESTY - NIGHTWORLD

Recent Partisan signees HONESTY have followed up their double A-side debut in assured fashion with new cut 'NIGHTWORLD'. An apparent melting pot of creativity, their Leeds studio has seen the four core members - George Mitchell, Matt Peel, Josh Lewis and Imi Holmes - joined by a collection of other collaborators to mine the breadths of garage, ambient, and shoegaze (to name but a few). The result? This eerie earworm of a track. With flavours of 2023-era Everything But The Girl, it delves into the murky vices that, despite our best efforts, we're all susceptible to. (Daisy Carter)

Tonguetied - Do You Find It Fun?

A hazy, mesmeric, dancefloor trip, ‘Do You Find It Fun?’ is a glorious outing from Tonguetied’s debut EP ‘Bloom’, and it manages to entrance you from the first second to the final cutoff. The whispered vocals and bass-laden beats evoke the feeling of being lost at a rave at 5am, trying to find your friends amongst a sea of smoke and lasers, before the hypnotic chorus vocals kick in and you are ethereally transported to another state of being altogether. It’s scintillating, lush, and a symphony of exploratory pleasure. (Cameron Sinclair Harris)

Valencia Grace - Roses

After almost a year since her last release, ‘Roses’ signals the beginning of a new era for Valencia Grace. Taking inspiration from Anne Sexton’s poem ‘Red Roses’, it gut-wrenchingly details the coexistence of love and pain following being hurt by someone that you care about. An endearingly raw cut, emotion-drenched vocals capture how intertwined conflicting feelings can become, anchored by stunning minimalistic production. With Valencia’s strikingly personal songwriting placed at its centre, ‘Roses’ provides an exciting first taste of what’s to come from her forthcoming debut EP. (Emily Savage)

Unflirt - Had Enough

Recalling the soft-spoken indie-pop of beabadoobee (who she just so happened to support on the European stretch of Bea's recent tour) British-Filipino singer-songwriter Unflirt channels the disappointing hurt of a one-sided friendship on her latest cut, 'Had Enough'. Indicating a widening in scope - both thematically and instrumentally - for upcoming EP 'April's Nectar', it's a tight balance of soothing serenade and cry of frustration. (Daisy Carter)

Wisp - Once Then We'll Be Free