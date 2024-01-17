Cassyette announces debut album ‘This World Fucking Sucks’

Currently out supporting Bring Me The Horizon on their huge arena tour, Essex punk star Cassyette has announced plans to release her debut album, the pointedly-titled ‘This World Fucking Sucks’. Her debut full-length is set to follow on from her 2022 ‘Sad Girl’ mixtape, and last year’s single ‘BOOM’, and is due for release this summer, on 23rd August via 23 Recordings. Continuing to build upon her genre-blending foundations, the album sees the singer delve into issues such as “grief, substance abuse, nihilism and more”.

“I’m so excited for the release of my first album,” Cassyette has said, of the record. “I’ve put in so much work and I’ve collaborated with so many amazing and talented people and I’m so grateful to see it brought to life. Since my Dad’s passing, I’ve tried my best to not surrender to the darkness that comes with grief. It’s from that darkness that ‘This World Fucking Sucks’ was born, and I really hope to do him proud, and that anyone that’s going through the same thing takes comfort in listening to it. We’re in this together.”

Alongside details of the record, Cassyette has also shared not one but two new singles from the record, ‘Why Am I Like This?’ and ‘Ipecac’ - which you can check out below - as well as plans for a hefty UK and European headline tour.

Check out her new tracks, and her upcoming live shows - including dates with YONAKA and, um, Bryan Adams - below.