News

Cassyette announces debut album ‘This World Fucking Sucks’

The singer has also shared not one but two singles from the record, ‘Why Am I Like This?’ and ‘Ipecac’.

17th January 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Cassyette, News, Listen

Currently out supporting Bring Me The Horizon on their huge arena tour, Essex punk star Cassyette has announced plans to release her debut album, the pointedly-titled ‘This World Fucking Sucks’. Her debut full-length is set to follow on from her 2022 ‘Sad Girl’ mixtape, and last year’s single ‘BOOM’, and is due for release this summer, on 23rd August via 23 Recordings. Continuing to build upon her genre-blending foundations, the album sees the singer delve into issues such as “grief, substance abuse, nihilism and more”.

“I’m so excited for the release of my first album,” Cassyette has said, of the record. “I’ve put in so much work and I’ve collaborated with so many amazing and talented people and I’m so grateful to see it brought to life. Since my Dad’s passing, I’ve tried my best to not surrender to the darkness that comes with grief. It’s from that darkness that ‘This World Fucking Sucks’ was born, and I really hope to do him proud, and that anyone that’s going through the same thing takes comfort in listening to it. We’re in this together.”

Alongside details of the record, Cassyette has also shared not one but two new singles from the record, ‘Why Am I Like This?’ and ‘Ipecac’ - which you can check out below - as well as plans for a hefty UK and European headline tour.

Check out her new tracks, and her upcoming live shows - including dates with YONAKA and, um, Bryan Adams - below.

Play Video
Play Video

FEBRUARY
04 - 10 Shiprocked - Miami, FL (w/ YONAKA)
12 The Social - Orlando, FL (w/ YONAKA)
13 Vinyl - Atlanta, GA (w/ YONAKA)
15 Union Stage - Washington, DC (w/ YONAKA)
17 Mercury Lounge - New York, NY (w/ YONAKA)

APRIL
01 The Globe - Cardiff, UK
02 The Fleece - Bristol, UK
04 Academy 2 - Manchester, UK
05 KK’s Steelmill - Wolverhampton, UK
07 SWG3 Warehouse - Glasgow, UK
08 The Leadmill - Sheffield, UK
10 O2 Academy2 - Leicester, UK
11 Scala - London, UK
15 Luxor - Cologne, DE
17 headCRASH - Hamburg, DE
18 Hole44 - Berlin, DE
20 Niebo - Warsaw, POL
21 Cafe V Lese - Prague, CZ
23 Akvarium - Budapest, HUN
24 Feierwerk (Orangehouse) - Munich, GER
26 Kofmehl - Kofmehl, CH
27 Biko - Milan, IT
29 Boule Noire - Paris, FR

MAY
01 Melkweg Up - Amsterdam, NL

JUNE
13 June - Margate Dreamland (w/ Bryan Adams)
14 Plymouth Hoe (w/ Bryan Adams)
16 Delamere Forest (w/ Bryan Adams)
18 Llangollen Pavilion (w/ Bryan Adams)
20 Thetford Forest (w/ Bryan Adams)
21 Dalby Forest (w/ Bryan Adams)
22 The Piece Hall, Halifax (w/ Bryan Adams)
23 The Piece Hall, Halifax (w/ Bryan Adams)

Tags: Cassyette, News, Listen

Latest News

Rachel Chinouriri unveils plans for debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn of Events’

Rachel Chinouriri unveils plans for debut album What A Devastating Turn of Events

Adrianne Lenker confirms next solo LP ‘Bright Future’

Adrianne Lenker confirms next solo LP Bright Future

Ariana Grande announces anticipated new album ‘eternal sunshine’

Ariana Grande announces anticipated new album eternal sunshine

Walt Disco explore demands of touring on new single ‘Pearl’

Walt Disco explore demands of touring on new single Pearl

Lime Garden share latest album cut ‘Mother’

Lime Garden share latest album cut Mother

Vinyl at Rough Trade

Johnny Marr - Fever Dreams Pts. 1 - 4 artwork

Johnny Marr - Fever Dreams Pts. 1 - 4 black Vinyl LP - £24.99

RT Pixel
Beck - Guero artwork

Beck - Guero black Vinyl LP - £22.99

RT Pixel
BODEGA - Endless Scroll artwork

BODEGA - Endless Scroll Vinyl LP - £24.99

RT Pixel
Iggy Pop - Shot Myself Up artwork

Iggy Pop - Shot Myself Up Vinyl LP - £22.99

RT Pixel
Bleachers - Bleachers artwork

Bleachers - Bleachers blue Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now