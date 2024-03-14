“It’s just been the most intense time - in the world - and then that seeps into your personal life. It’s been so rocky,” Catrin explains, reflecting on the band’s last few years. “We’ve been a band for ten years now, and no one wants to do the same thing as an artist again and again, so we were naturally gonna reinvent ourselves, but we really had to.” She pauses. "Something we can’t talk about happened to us, then the pandemic happened, and then we were in the crypt and Jack was executive-producing the album and we all chipped in, so it did have to sound like a completely different band... I dunno, I prefer this to what it felt like we were being pushed into before.”

Despite their crypt studio having forged a safe haven for the band, things haven’t gotten much easier since. The turbulence of the pandemic has meant money became tighter than ever for the quartet - both personally and as a band - and last year, Catrin and Jack found themselves without a home after their landlord sold the flat they were renting. Now, the pair are unable to afford the staggering rent prices of the capital, and, after a year of living out of a van, have been staying on the sofas of friends and family.

“Everything just feels real wonky at the moment. We’ve just created an industry where we’ve gutted anything for the actual artists, but that’s what the industry exists to support,” Catrin says, of the dire circumstances, from low streaming royalties through to the impact Brexit has had on touring, facing some artists today. Admitting that she’d previously been told not to reveal that she didn’t come from wealth “because people won’t support you, because people think, ‘Oh, you’re not going to make it anyway’," their story doubles as a damning realisation for anyone trying to break into the creative arts without a privileged safety net. “I noticed that as soon as I was being honest about what was going on - that I’m not making money from music, I can’t sustain the lifestyle - people just go, ‘Oh well, you’re not gonna work then’."