Another Sky announce new album ‘Beach Day

Having previewed an upcoming project for some months via a string of recent single releases, South London’s Another Sky have today unveiled its details: their new album, entitled ‘Beach Day’, will arrive on 1st March 2024 via Fiction (rest of world) and Republic Records (North America only).

Of the new era, vocalist Catrin Vincent has said: “We thought we’d finished our second record back in 2019 when we released ‘I Slept On The Floor’. But time is a complicated beast. And in the depths of lockdown, a completely new vision arose, one that we all knew we needed to follow instead. That vision was ‘Beach Day’. It’s a story about moving through personal winters and finding the light. It’s about acknowledging your whole self; your shadow side, your anger, your sadness… and learning to love those parts of yourself in order to move through it. We hope you can hear the beginnings of transformation in it.”

In an interesting twist, the band also have marked their announcement by releasing a new song that doesn’t feature on the record, ‘Aimee Caught A Moth’. “We weren’t sure exactly how to announce the record. It felt like it needed more than words”, Catrin has explained. “And we’ve already released plenty of songs from it. So we gift to you a B-side. This was one of the songs that fell through the net but one we still love. It’s a very literal song written in the depths of lockdown, when my flatmate Aimee caught and released a moth from a cobweb. It felt incredibly significant and songworthy. Aimee is an incredible person and deserves a song.”

You can listen to ‘Aimee Caught A Moth’ and dive into ‘Beach Day”s full tracklist below.

1. Beach Day

2. The Pain

3. A Feeling

4. Uh Oh!

5. I Never Had Control

6. Death Of The Author

7. Burn The Way

8. Psychopath

9. Playground

10. City Drones

11. I Caught On Fire

12. Star Roaming

13. Swirling Smoke

