Album Review

Another Sky - Beach Day

‘Beach Day’ is a fearless beauty.

Another Sky - Beach Day

Reviewer: Sarah Jamieson

Released: 1st March 2024

Label: Fiction

No one needs to be reminded of the years that have elapsed since the release of Another Sky’s debut ‘I Slept On The Floor’; least of all the band themselves. After a run of painful hurdles were thrown their way (including their previous studio flooding, and a “personal betrayal”), they have, however, emerged with a powerful new record that harnesses their collective rage and shapes it into something altogether more vivid. Where previously, singer Catrin Vincent’s vocals seemed to steal the show, here it’s her lyrics; the devastating admission of ‘I Never Had Control’ (“My body is so much more than what happened to it”) feels like a punch to the gut, before the track’s instrumentation swells to soothe her wounding words.

Elsewhere, her lines are searingly direct (take ‘Death Of The Author’’s “Made so many mistakes / How many times can I fuck up my life?” or ‘Uh Oh’'s “I’ll push you in the Thames on your way home”), while the record’s sonics - especially in the likes of ‘Burn The Way’ and ‘Psychopath’ - feel beefier and more powerful than before. By the time that the simmering synth-imbued ‘Swirling Smoke’ unfurls into its heady fog, it’s evident just how much the group have grown: ‘Beach Day’ is a fearless beauty.

