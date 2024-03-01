Another Sky - Beach Day

No one needs to be reminded of the years that have elapsed since the release of Another Sky’s debut ‘I Slept On The Floor’; least of all the band themselves. After a run of painful hurdles were thrown their way (including their previous studio flooding, and a “personal betrayal”), they have, however, emerged with a powerful new record that harnesses their collective rage and shapes it into something altogether more vivid. Where previously, singer Catrin Vincent’s vocals seemed to steal the show, here it’s her lyrics; the devastating admission of ‘I Never Had Control’ (“My body is so much more than what happened to it”) feels like a punch to the gut, before the track’s instrumentation swells to soothe her wounding words.