Another Sky share latest single ‘Burn The Way’

2023 has seen South London’s Another Sky make an exciting return, following a three-year pause in their output after the release of their 2020 debut album ​‘I Slept On The Floor’. Previous singles ​‘Psychopath’ and ​‘A Feeling’ are now joined by ​‘Burn The Way’, a layered and evocative new cut.

Speaking about ​‘Burn The Way’, vocalist Catrin Vincent has said: ​“It was written after a conversation with someone in denial about climate change. It’s about the feeling of being powerless and having to run from someone’s behaviour before you take on their reality. As much as anger is a difficult, complicated emotion, it’s sometimes the first step towards survival. Climate change is coming for everyone. No one can wait it out in the trees. Sometimes anger burns the way.”

Watch Another Sky perform ​‘Burn The Way’ (Live From the Crypt) below, and get tickets for their London show on 8th November at Lafayette here.

