Another Sky to play run of UK tour dates this Autumn

Having just released their new album ‘Beach Day’ (which we hailed as “a fearless beauty” - read the full review here), Another Sky have now confirmed that they’ll be celebrating the record’s release with a headline tour of the UK this Autumn.

Kicking off in Manchester on 19th September, the run will include stops in Glasgow, Birmingham, Brighton and more, before concluding at London’s Scala on 1st October. Tickets for all dates will go on presale tomorrow (7th March), before general sale opens on Friday 8th March.

You can listen to Another Sky’s recent single ‘I Never Had Control’ and check out their full upcoming tour schedule below.