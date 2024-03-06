News

Another Sky to play run of UK tour dates this Autumn

The band’s latest album, ‘Beach Day’, landed last week.

Photo: Darina

6th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Another Sky, News

Having just released their new album ‘Beach Day’ (which we hailed as “a fearless beauty” - read the full review here), Another Sky have now confirmed that they’ll be celebrating the record’s release with a headline tour of the UK this Autumn.

Kicking off in Manchester on 19th September, the run will include stops in Glasgow, Birmingham, Brighton and more, before concluding at London’s Scala on 1st October. Tickets for all dates will go on presale tomorrow (7th March), before general sale opens on Friday 8th March.

You can listen to Another Sky’s recent single ‘I Never Had Control’ and check out their full upcoming tour schedule below.

Play Video

Another Sky’s upcoming UK tour dates are:

MARCH 2024
06 Liverpool, Jacaranda
07 London, Rough Trade East
08 Brighton, Resident
12 Bristol, Rough Trade

SEPTEMBER 2024
18 Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
19 Manchester, Deaf Insitute
20 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studios
21 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (Community Room)
26 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (Main Room)
27 Bristol, Strange Brew
28 Southampton, The Joiners
29 Brighton, Chalk

OCTOBER 2024
01 London, Scala

Tags: Another Sky, News

