News
Another Sky to play run of UK tour dates this Autumn
The band’s latest album, ‘Beach Day’, landed last week.
Having just released their new album ‘Beach Day’ (which we hailed as “a fearless beauty” - read the full review here), Another Sky have now confirmed that they’ll be celebrating the record’s release with a headline tour of the UK this Autumn.
Kicking off in Manchester on 19th September, the run will include stops in Glasgow, Birmingham, Brighton and more, before concluding at London’s Scala on 1st October. Tickets for all dates will go on presale tomorrow (7th March), before general sale opens on Friday 8th March.
You can listen to Another Sky’s recent single ‘I Never Had Control’ and check out their full upcoming tour schedule below.
Another Sky’s upcoming UK tour dates are:
MARCH 2024
06 Liverpool, Jacaranda
07 London, Rough Trade East
08 Brighton, Resident
12 Bristol, Rough Trade
SEPTEMBER 2024
18 Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
19 Manchester, Deaf Insitute
20 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studios
21 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (Community Room)
26 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (Main Room)
27 Bristol, Strange Brew
28 Southampton, The Joiners
29 Brighton, Chalk
OCTOBER 2024
01 London, Scala
Read More
Another Sky - Beach Day
4-5 Stars
‘Beach Day’ is a fearless beauty.
1st March 2024, 8:00am
Another Sky announce new album ‘Beach Day’
They've also shared their latest single which - surprisingly - won't feature on the LP.
28th November 2023, 11:47am
Another Sky share latest single ‘Burn The Way’
Tickets for their November show at London’s Lafayette are also on sale now.
22nd August 2023, 4:11pm
Another Sky release new single ‘A Feeling’
They’ve also announced a London headline show.
30th June 2023, 11:11am
Popular right now
5 Stars
Bleachers — Bleachers
4-5 Stars
Another Sky — Beach Day
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!