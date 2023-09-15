“Once, me and Guy held our breath for so long going through a tunnel. I think I won,” says Jess Eastwood, vocalist and bassist of the latest hot Isle of Wight export, Coach Party. She’s talking about how the band while away the hours when they’re on the road, between sleeping and playing “comically complicated” games of Exploding Kittens. For his part, drummer and production head honcho Guy Page is less sure who came out on top: “All I know is that, afterwards, I had a two-day headache.”

The quartet - completed by guitarists Joe Perry and Steph Norris - are used to travelling by this point, having toured relentlessly over the past few years including a recent run of Queens Of The Stone Age support slots and a summer of festivals across the continent. And one route Coach Party know better than most is the Cowes to Southampton ferry crossing: a 12-mile jaunt across the Solent that provided their younger selves with a tangible link to life beyond what they term “the Island”.

“Isle of Wight is this very complex place,” explains Guy. “We don’t have an Old Blue Last or a [Southampton] Joiners.” We’re sitting in a pub a stone’s throw from the aforementioned East London boozer, as the band discuss the intricacies of their regional identity. “At certain times of year, touring bands can’t afford to get the ferry over because prices ramp up,” Guy continues. “And that’s not to say it’s not a brilliant place for live music - it is, it just has its quirks. [Living there] is less of a barrier, more just something you accept.” “I love living there, I really do,” continues Steph. “I wouldn’t live anywhere else. But when you miss the midnight ferry and the next one’s not until five in the morning…”

