Ipswich’s Brighten The Corners Festival add to 2024 lineup

Shame and Ibibio Sound Machine are set to headline the June weekender.

Photo: Patrick Gunning

6th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Acting as a beacon for emerging music in East Anglia, Ipswich’s Brighten The Corners festival has today announced the next wave of artists set to perform across this summer’s multi-venue weekender, including 2024 headliners Shame and Ibibio Sound Machine.

Alongside the post-punk South Londoners and genre-bending collective, among today’s new names are The Mysterines (who have just announced their anticipated second album ‘Afraid of Tomorrows’); Lambrini Girls (who recently spoke to DIY about their anti-patriotic new single ‘God’s Country’); and eclectic art-rockers Folly Group.

Elsewhere, punters will also be treated to sets from the likes of Coach Party, Divorce, Tapir!, Prima Queen and many more, so there’s plenty to get your teeth into over the packed two days of music.

Brighten The Corners will take place on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th June, and weekend tickets are on sale now here. Check out the full lineup (so far!) below.

