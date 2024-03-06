Festivals
Ipswich’s Brighten The Corners Festival add to 2024 lineup
Shame and Ibibio Sound Machine are set to headline the June weekender.
Acting as a beacon for emerging music in East Anglia, Ipswich’s Brighten The Corners festival has today announced the next wave of artists set to perform across this summer’s multi-venue weekender, including 2024 headliners Shame and Ibibio Sound Machine.
Alongside the post-punk South Londoners and genre-bending collective, among today’s new names are The Mysterines (who have just announced their anticipated second album ‘Afraid of Tomorrows’); Lambrini Girls (who recently spoke to DIY about their anti-patriotic new single ‘God’s Country’); and eclectic art-rockers Folly Group.
Elsewhere, punters will also be treated to sets from the likes of Coach Party, Divorce, Tapir!, Prima Queen and many more, so there’s plenty to get your teeth into over the packed two days of music.
Brighten The Corners will take place on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th June, and weekend tickets are on sale now here. Check out the full lineup (so far!) below.
Read More
The Great Escape add over 150 more artists to 2024 lineup
Among the new additions are Lauren Mayberry, Wunderhorse, Kneecap, SOFT PLAY and more.
5th March 2024, 10:34am
Marika Hackman, Baxter Dury, Lambrini Girls and more complete Bearded Theory lineup
Headlining this year's knees up are Amyl and the Sniffers, Future Islands, SOFT PLAY and more.
28th February 2024, 12:30pm
Shame, Dream Wife, Willie J Healey and more to play Southampton’s Wanderlust Festival
The multi-venue affair is set to take place in early May.
23rd February 2024, 2:37pm
The Mysterines announce UK and EU headline tour
The shows are set to mark the release of their newly-announced second album, 'Afraid Of Tomorrows'.
23rd February 2024, 1:30pm
Popular right now
5 Stars
Bleachers — Bleachers
4-5 Stars
Another Sky — Beach Day
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!