Coach Party release new track ‘Be That Girl’
It’s the final teaser before their debut album ‘KILLJOY’ arrives on Friday.
Just ahead of their debut LP ‘KILLJOY’ landing later this week, Isle of Wight quartet Coach Party have today shared another album track in the form of ‘Be That Girl’, which follows recent teaser singles ‘Parasite’, ‘What’s The Point In Life’, and ‘Micro Aggression’. Accompanied by a DIY-style music video which tracks the band’s life on tour over recent months, the single is a hopeful acknowledgement that change is not only okay, but an essential part of life.
Discussing ‘Be That Girl’, the band’s drummer Guy Page has said: “We were touring a lot last year, so a big chunk of the writing for ‘KILLJOY’ happened in hotel rooms, such as ‘Be That Girl’ of which the bulk was formed in a morning in Spain before heading out to play BBK Festival. It’s one of the more inward & self reflective songs on the record, and the one with the softest sonic edges. Retrospectively, it feels like a step closer to our early style as a band, which is nice.”
Watch the official video for ‘Be That Girl’ here:
Coach Party show no signs of slowing down once the album is out, either; you can catch them playing live around the UK and Europe this autumn on the following dates (tickets here):
SEPTEMBER
09 Newport, AAA Records
11 London, Rough Trade East
12 Bristol, Rough Trade Bristol
13 Nottingham, Rough Trade Nottingham
14 Liverpool, The Jacaranda
26 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
27 Newcastle, The Cluny
28 Edinburgh, The Caves
29 Glasgow, Stereo
30 Manchester, Gorilla
OCTOBER
04 Birmingham, Castle & Falcon
05 Bristol, Thekla
06 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
07 Liverpool, Hangar 34
08 Oxford, Bullingdon
11 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
12 London, Scala
13 Brighton, Patterns
14 Tilburg, Poppodium 013
24 Lille, L’Aeronef
25 Antwerp, Trix
26 Luxembourg, Rotondes
28 Groningen, Vera
30 Utrecht, De Helling
NOVEMBER
01 Reims, La Cartonnerie
02 Nantes, Stereolux,
03 Paris, Café de la Danse
04 Strasbourg, La Laiterie
06 Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus
07 Cologne, MTC
09 Berlin, Private Club
30 Galway, Roisin Dubh
DECEMBER
01 Dublin, The Workmans Club
02 Belfast, Voodoo
