Coach Party release new track ‘Be That Girl’

Just ahead of their debut LP ‘KILLJOY’ landing later this week, Isle of Wight quartet Coach Party have today shared another album track in the form of ‘Be That Girl’, which follows recent teaser singles ‘Parasite’, ‘What’s The Point In Life’, and ‘Micro Aggression’. Accompanied by a DIY-style music video which tracks the band’s life on tour over recent months, the single is a hopeful acknowledgement that change is not only okay, but an essential part of life.

Discussing ‘Be That Girl’, the band’s drummer Guy Page has said: “We were touring a lot last year, so a big chunk of the writing for ‘KILLJOY’ happened in hotel rooms, such as ‘Be That Girl’ of which the bulk was formed in a morning in Spain before heading out to play BBK Festival. It’s one of the more inward & self reflective songs on the record, and the one with the softest sonic edges. Retrospectively, it feels like a step closer to our early style as a band, which is nice.”

Watch the official video for ‘Be That Girl’ here:

