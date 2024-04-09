News

Aziya is back with latest track ‘party’s over’

But the fun is only just getting started, as this week sees her supporting HotWax on DIY’s Now + Next Tour!

Photo: Jake Evans

9th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Coinciding with DIY’s Now + Next mini-tour (for which she’s supporting HotWax on a run of dates this week), Aziya has treated us to a brand-new single. And, with its earworm bassline and hedonistic, late-night atmosphere, ‘party’s over’ is ripe for road-testing in a live setting.

Co-produced by Aziya and the Grammy-winning John Hill, the track sees her lament a missed connection, Sliding Doors style. Speaking about the concept, she has explained that “it’s about seeing someone in the crowd and all of your fantasies and intentions and lust is on that person from the moment you see them, an instant attraction but the inability and lack of being able to approach them.”

She continues: “So you play at the ‘confident you’ walking up to them in your head. And by the time the party’s over you go home and realise you didn’t get that persons number and you didn’t ask them so they’ll forever just be a ghost, a memory in head and a thought of what could have been.”

You can catch Aziya and HotWax on the Now + Next tour in Birkenhead, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Leeds this week - grab tickets for all dates here.

APRIL 2024
09 Birkenhead, Future Yard (w/ Trout)
10 Manchester, Deaf Institute (w/ Duvet)
11 Glasgow, Stereo (w/ Brenda)
12 Newcastle, Cluny (w/ Cat Ryan)
13 Leeds, Wardrobe (w/ Nxdia)

Listen to ‘party’s over’ below.

Play Video

