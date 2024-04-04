Big Special kick off the DIY Now & Next Tour 2024 in exhilarating fashion

For anyone who’s never visited Cardiff, Womanby Street is the epicentre of the city’s music scene. Many of the Welsh capital’s independent venues line the narrow street, which regularly overflows with gig-goers mingling in the shadow of the city’s ancient castle. In its middle sits Clwb Ifor Bach; a pillar of the city’s music culture and tonight, this institution is playing host to the fit-to-burst opening night of DIY’s Now & Next Tour 2024.

While thunderous Black Country duo Big Special headline the tour’s first five shows, with Grandmas House in tow, each night is also being opened by a different buzzy local support band. This evening, that slot is occupied by Slate, a four-piece who play a brand of retro post-punk as crisp and moody as the slate-filled North Walian hills. On the strength of their effortless stage presence tonight, you get the sense that once the young band step out of their influence’s shadows, they’ll become a force to be reckoned with.

