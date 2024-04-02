BIG SPECIAL share latest track ‘BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE’

Ahead of their upcoming stint on the DIY Now & Next Tour, DIY Class of 2024 members BIG SPECIAL have shared a brand new track.

The Black Country duo - who’ll play the first show of our tour tomorrow night at Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff - have offered up another cut from their forthcoming debut album, this time in the form of ‘BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE’. The reflective offering gets taken from ‘POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES’, which is due for release next month, on 10th May via SO Recordings.

“BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE is about fear, about rumination, intrusive thoughts and cycles of depression,” the band’s Joe Hicklin has said of the song. “It’s about trying to figure out how to reach out when feelings of guilt and shame take hold. It’s about recognising these things in others, noticing the lost and undervalued, and their increasing numbers.

“It comes from a thing I wrote years ago, about a burning snake traveling in the hot sun and a small wren flying high above it to block the heat and give it shade, taking the burden of the sun, because the little bird loves the snake and won’t see it defeated, for whatever reason.”

Listen to ‘BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE’, and remind yourself of their upcoming live shows below. And don’t forget to get your tickets to the DIY Now & Next Tour here!