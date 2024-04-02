News
BIG SPECIAL share latest track ‘BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE’
The duo have offered up another taste of their forthcoming debut album.
Ahead of their upcoming stint on the DIY Now & Next Tour, DIY Class of 2024 members BIG SPECIAL have shared a brand new track.
The Black Country duo - who’ll play the first show of our tour tomorrow night at Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff - have offered up another cut from their forthcoming debut album, this time in the form of ‘BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE’. The reflective offering gets taken from ‘POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES’, which is due for release next month, on 10th May via SO Recordings.
“BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE is about fear, about rumination, intrusive thoughts and cycles of depression,” the band’s Joe Hicklin has said of the song. “It’s about trying to figure out how to reach out when feelings of guilt and shame take hold. It’s about recognising these things in others, noticing the lost and undervalued, and their increasing numbers.
“It comes from a thing I wrote years ago, about a burning snake traveling in the hot sun and a small wren flying high above it to block the heat and give it shade, taking the burden of the sun, because the little bird loves the snake and won’t see it defeated, for whatever reason.”
Listen to ‘BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE’, and remind yourself of their upcoming live shows below. And don’t forget to get your tickets to the DIY Now & Next Tour here!
APRIL 2024
03 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (DIY Now & Next tour)
04 Oxford, Bullingdon (DIY Now & Next tour)
05 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studio (DIY Now & Next tour)
06 Brighton, Green Door Store (DIY Now & Next tour)
07 Southampton, Joiners (DIY Now & Next tour)
12 Manchester, New Century Hall (supp. Antony Szmierek)
13 London, Lafayette (supp. Antony Szmierek)
MAY 2024
07 Liverpool, District,
08 Leeds, The Key Club
09 Birmingham, XOYO
10 Glasgow, King Tuts
12 Bristol, Strange Brew
16 London, Jazz Café
17 Brighton, Horatio’s (The Great Escape 2024)
18 Manchester, Deaf Institute
20 Limerick, Kasbah Club
21 Dublin, Workman’s Cellar
22 Belfast, Ulster Sports Bar
24 The Hague, Zwarte Ruiter (Sniester Festival)
26 Derbyshire, Bearded Theory Festival
27 Amsterdam, Paradiso Upstairs
28 Eindhoven, Effenaar
30 Paris, Block Party Festival
31 Hulst, Vestrock
JUNE 2024
01 Hellendoorn, Dauwpop Festival
JULY 2024
26 Benidorm, Low Festival
28 Suffolk, Latitude Festival
AUGUST 2024
23 Reading, Reading Festival
24 Leeds, Leeds Festival
29 - 31 Dorset, End Of The Road Festival
NOVEMBER 2024
30 London, O2 Forum, Kentish Town
