HotWax bring searing energy to the second half of DIY’s Now & Next Tour 2024

Situated just off Oxford Road, The Deaf Institute is somewhat of a hidden gem in the Manchester music scene. While previous nights have hosted the likes of Metronomy and The Last Dinner Party, most recently it’s seen the second run of DIY’s 2024 Now & Next Tour take over.

First up, Mancunian five-piece Duvet are on hand to kick off the evening. Unlike the initial impression that their name may give, the band’s visceral, fervid delivery arrives at full throttle. Having initially dabbled in hazy dream-pop, their shift towards a boisterous, hard-edged post-punk sound is quickly established, and makes for a vehement introduction to the local noisemakers.

Cued by a pre-emptive blast from the smoke machine, Aziya is next to take to the stage. Blending twanging electric guitar lines, intermittent drum-pad beats, and powerhouse vocals, the Hackney-born artist affirms her status as a polymath. In between entrancing the crowd with offerings ranging from the angsty psych-rock of ‘chain’ to the ambient lo-fi of ‘girl meets world’, she fills her set with moments of light-hearted commentary. “We had a conversation about how small the toilets are…, but I like it here!”, she laughs, before finishing her set with 2021 debut ‘Slip!’.

