As the external noise has intensified, it’s in fact been a handful of internal adjustments which have proved most significant to the band’s evolution. Speaking about the period after signing to Island, Lewis explains that “with any step up, there are new pressures and expectations - from ourselves, and from external people. We had to do a lot of soul-searching and there was a lot to figure out; it was an intense time.” Namely, they were charting relatively unfamiliar territory in terms of artistic purpose: their creative impetus had shifted from writing for self-expression, to writing specifically for an album.

As a result, many newer lyrics are a product of Lily “thinking a lot about notions of success and trying to make things”. Take the heart-wrenching ‘Best Tears Of Your Life’ - one of many album standouts, which finds her jadedly observing, “You can take the girl out of her comfort zone / But you can’t put her back”. “I’ve definitely wanted to give it up so many times…'' she pauses, considering the full English in front of her. “There was a period where I didn’t live anywhere - I didn’t have any money to rent anything, so I was living out of a suitcase for like seven months, sofa surfing. And I just thought, ‘Fuck this, I’m 25 - I should have a flat, and maybe one day a dog’.”

She notes that a lack of permanence has been a bit of a motif throughout her life. “I think subconsciously, a lot of what I write about is because of the weird things I’ve been through, like being quite displaced as a kid,” she notes. But she also acknowledges that this part of her identity is well suited to the nomadic life of a touring band. “It can be tiring, but I feel like I do need a job where I’m constantly in a different place. I love that about it. It very much fits in with how I am as a person - living liminally.”

As a concept which also bears personal significance to Lewis, Douglas and Nicholas, it seemed apt when liminality emerged as the thematic cornerstone of ‘This Could Be Texas’. On the album, what Lily calls “a sense of being in between” is multifaceted and ever-present, be it in terms of the social (‘R&B’; ‘Broken Biscuits’); the interpersonal (‘Nearly Daffodils’); the locational (‘Albert Road’; ‘Paving Slab’); or the occupational (‘Mastermind Specialism’; ‘Not Everybody Gets To Go To Space’). It’s even there in the tracklist itself, where reworked versions of some of English Teacher’s oldest songs nestle among their new material.

‘Sideboob’ [which may be better known to long-standing fans as ‘You Won’t Believe How Beautiful She Is When It Has Snowed’] is one of my favourite songs of all time,” smiles Douglas, explaining why it felt important to include these archive tracks. “And I can say that, because it’s not mine, it’s Lily’s song.” “Yeah, it’s special for me,” she picks up. “I wanted there to be some throughline, and having them on there bolsters that aspect of the album. ‘Paving Slab’, ‘Sideboob’, ‘Albert Road’, ‘This Could Be Texas’ even - they all link back to Colne.”

