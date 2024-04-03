News

English Teacher announce biggest UK headline shows to date

Their Spring album tour is already sold out, but you can catch them on a run of five dates in November.

Photo: Denmarc Creary

3rd April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

DIY faves English Teacher aren’t far off heading out on a sold-out tour in support of their imminent debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ (find out where they’ll be stopping off here), but the Leeds quartet have also just announced five more shows for later this year - a run that will see them play their biggest UK headlines to date.

Kicking off at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 12th November, the band will visit Manchester, Glasgow and Newcastle, before rounding things off with a turn at Bristol’s SWX on 21st November. Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am next Friday, 12th April.

The news follows what’s already been a packed year of shows for English Teacher, having been named ambassadors for 2024’s Independent Venue Week and recently wrapped on a co-headline tour of Europe with Dublin punks Sprints.

You can grab a copy of our March ‘24 print mag - featuring English Teacher - via our online shop, and check out the newly-announced dates of their November tour below.

Play Video

NOVEMBER 2024

12 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

14 Manchester, O2 Ritz

18 Glasgow, St Luke’s

19 Newcastle, Boiler Shop

21 Bristol, SWX

Get tickets to watch English Teacher live now.

