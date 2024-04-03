News
English Teacher announce biggest UK headline shows to date
Their Spring album tour is already sold out, but you can catch them on a run of five dates in November.
DIY faves English Teacher aren’t far off heading out on a sold-out tour in support of their imminent debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ (find out where they’ll be stopping off here), but the Leeds quartet have also just announced five more shows for later this year - a run that will see them play their biggest UK headlines to date.
Kicking off at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 12th November, the band will visit Manchester, Glasgow and Newcastle, before rounding things off with a turn at Bristol’s SWX on 21st November. Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am next Friday, 12th April.
The news follows what’s already been a packed year of shows for English Teacher, having been named ambassadors for 2024’s Independent Venue Week and recently wrapped on a co-headline tour of Europe with Dublin punks Sprints.
You can grab a copy of our March ‘24 print mag - featuring English Teacher - via our online shop, and check out the newly-announced dates of their November tour below.
NOVEMBER 2024
12 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
14 Manchester, O2 Ritz
18 Glasgow, St Luke’s
19 Newcastle, Boiler Shop
21 Bristol, SWX
Records, etc at
English Teacher - This Could Be Texas (Cd)
English Teacher - This Could Be Texas (Vinyl LP - black)
English Teacher - This Could Be Texas (Vinyl LP - green)
English Teacher - This Could Be Texas (Vinyl LP - gold)
English Teacher - Polyawkward (Vinyl 12 - black)
English Teacher - This Could Be Texas (Cd)
Read More
Sophie Ellis Bextor, Heartworms, Personal Trainer and more confirmed for Truck 2024
Jamie T, Wet Leg, and The Streets are set to headline this year's Oxfordshire knees up.
7th March 2024, 6:05pm
Green Day are the cover stars of DIY’s March 2024 issue!
This month's mag also features English Teacher, Caity Baser, Everything Everything and loads more.
1st March 2024, 3:00pm
Marika Hackman, Baxter Dury, Lambrini Girls and more complete Bearded Theory lineup
Headlining this year's knees up are Amyl and the Sniffers, Future Islands, SOFT PLAY and more.
28th February 2024, 12:30pm
English Teacher share video for album version of ‘R&B’
Tickets for their upcoming tour of the UK are also on sale now.
16th February 2024, 1:54pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.