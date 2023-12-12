News

English Teacher & Sprints team up for European co-headline tour in February 2024

The two bands will be playing in France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands early next year.

12th December 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

On the 12th of December, our true loves gave to us… an incredible European tour co-headlined by two of DIY’s fave acts, English Teacher and Sprints!

That’s right: the Leeds quartet and Dublin noiseniks will be hitting the road together in February 2024, for a slew of shows across France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. What’s more, we’re thrilled to be joining them for the ride! Keep your eyes peeled in the new year for a special look at what the two acts get up to…

The two bands will kick things off with a show in Rennes, France, before wrapping things up in Amsterdam - check out the full schedule via the poster below, and grab tickets via their websites.

FEBRUARY 2024
08 L’Ubu, Rennes, France
09 Le Krakatoa, Mérignac, France
10 Point Éphémère, Paris, France
13 Cactus Club, Brugge, Belgium
14 Trix, Antwerpen, Belgium
17 Molotow, Hamburg, Germany
18 Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany
20 Kranhalle, Munchen, Germany
22 Vera, Groningen, Netherlands
23 Rotown, Rotterdam, Netherlands
24 Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The tour will follow on from the release of Sprints’ debut album ‘Letter To Self’ in January, and is set to take place ahead of English Teacher’s biggest UK show to date, at London’s Electric Brixton next May.

