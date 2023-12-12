English Teacher & Sprints team up for European co-headline tour in February 2024

On the 12th of December, our true loves gave to us… an incredible European tour co-headlined by two of DIY’s fave acts, English Teacher and Sprints!

That’s right: the Leeds quartet and Dublin noiseniks will be hitting the road together in February 2024, for a slew of shows across France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. What’s more, we’re thrilled to be joining them for the ride! Keep your eyes peeled in the new year for a special look at what the two acts get up to…

The two bands will kick things off with a show in Rennes, France, before wrapping things up in Amsterdam - check out the full schedule via the poster below, and grab tickets via their websites.

FEBRUARY 2024

08 L’Ubu, Rennes, France

09 Le Krakatoa, Mérignac, France

10 Point Éphémère, Paris, France

13 Cactus Club, Brugge, Belgium

14 Trix, Antwerpen, Belgium

17 Molotow, Hamburg, Germany

18 Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany

20 Kranhalle, Munchen, Germany

22 Vera, Groningen, Netherlands

23 Rotown, Rotterdam, Netherlands

24 Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The tour will follow on from the release of Sprints’ debut album ‘Letter To Self’ in January, and is set to take place ahead of English Teacher’s biggest UK show to date, at London’s Electric Brixton next May.