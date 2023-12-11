“People were so cooped up over Covid that it was the natural reaction; as soon as audiences were able to, they were ready to go nuts,” synth player Chris Hughes suggests of the band’s allure. “I know that was how I felt before I joined the band. I went to one of their gigs and just went mental.” “The first Fat Dog shows were just me playing over a backing track during that window of lockdown where you could host socially-distanced gigs,” Joe recalls. “It’s pretty depleting to perform dance music to a crowd that can’t stand up.”

However, once audiences were finally granted permission to rise and, crucially, dance, Fat Dog’s primal energy and sonic mayhem proved to be a killer combination to soundtrack society’s re-emergence: an apocalyptic rave for a nation in disrepair. It was around this time, in fact, when Chris first came across the band. Recently dumped by his girlfriend and in need of distraction, he became an early example of Fat Dog’s loyal fanbase before learning that they were in need of a viola player. “I was pretty drunk when I heard, so I lied and said I could play it; then I went on eBay that night to buy one,” he nods.

Following a full week of mastering the instrument, Chris inevitably failed his audition: “It was really bad, maybe the worst thing I’ve heard in my whole life”. But, as luck would have it, Fat Dog’s synth player departed shortly after to take up a job in the art world, leaving a bandmate-shaped hole and a memorable idea of who to fill it. “I liked his confidence,” Joe shrugs.

A relentless word-of-mouth campaign fuelled by the band’s raucous live shows led to their record deal being inked at the tail-end of 2022, following a handful of unfruitful meetings with a major label. “We had a few conversations with [redacted],” Joe recounts. “But they still seem to think it’s the fucking Britpop era: feet on the desk, pile of cocaine on the table, getting you an Addison Lee everywhere”. He namechecks the label for a third time in the space of thirty seconds. “Could we edit that out again? They definitely have hitmen there and I don’t wanna get ski-masked on my front door…”

“Domino is a really nice place to be,” Chris chimes in, his sincerity only slightly undermined by his gold face, which is still painted from the photoshoot. “It’s a big label, but it’s like a home-cooked meal.” So what meal would that make a major? “Huel,” he says, without a moment’s hesitation “A beige slop that is purely a vehicle for nutrients.” “We went into the label to meet them at the top of their massive, evil tower,” Joe says, “and the label guy was all like: ‘I’m thinking Prodigy. I’m thinking…’” “I’m thinking your name up in lights, kid!” Chris interrupts in a gravelly, faux-US accent. “Now bend over and we’ll seal the deal.”

