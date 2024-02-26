Fat Dog and Mandy, Indiana team up for ‘All The Same’ remix

Having already built a formidable reputation off the back of two storming singles, DIY Class of 2024 members Fat Dog have now enlisted the experimental nous of Manchester’s Mandy, Indiana for a remixed version of their January track ‘All The Same’ - listen to it below.

Flitting between genres with ease, it’s an apt offering from two bands with whom we’ve come to expect the unexpected: Fat Dog’s epic debut single ‘King of the Slugs’ nabbed #13 on our Tracks of the Year 2023 list, while Mandy, Indiana’s recent LP ‘i’ve seen a way’ was their “most adventurous sonic rampage yet” (read the full review here).

The remix also arrives ahead of what’s sure to be a packed few months for Fat Dog, with gigs lined up in the US, across Europe, and of course in their South London stamping ground. You can grab our copy of our Fat Dog-featuring Class of 2024 print mag here, and check out the band’s upcoming tour schedule below.

