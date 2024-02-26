News
Fat Dog and Mandy, Indiana team up for ‘All The Same’ remix
It lands just ahead of Fat Dog’s debut US shows.
Having already built a formidable reputation off the back of two storming singles, DIY Class of 2024 members Fat Dog have now enlisted the experimental nous of Manchester’s Mandy, Indiana for a remixed version of their January track ‘All The Same’ - listen to it below.
Flitting between genres with ease, it’s an apt offering from two bands with whom we’ve come to expect the unexpected: Fat Dog’s epic debut single ‘King of the Slugs’ nabbed #13 on our Tracks of the Year 2023 list, while Mandy, Indiana’s recent LP ‘i’ve seen a way’ was their “most adventurous sonic rampage yet” (read the full review here).
The remix also arrives ahead of what’s sure to be a packed few months for Fat Dog, with gigs lined up in the US, across Europe, and of course in their South London stamping ground. You can grab our copy of our Fat Dog-featuring Class of 2024 print mag here, and check out the band’s upcoming tour schedule below.
MARCH 2024
01 Paris, Les Inrocks Festival, Cent Quatre
02 Lille, Les Inrocks Festival, L’Aéronef
12 Brooklyn, NY, Trans Pecos
13 - 16 Austin, TX, SXSW
19 Los Angeles, CA, El Cid
20 San Francisco, CA, Popscene @ Brick & Mortar
APRIL 2024
18 London, Electric Brixton
20 Rotterdam, Motel Mozaique
26 Bourges, Le Printemps de Bourges
MAY 2024
04 Edinburgh, Stag and Dagger
05 Glasgow, Stag and Dagger
09 -11 Wrexham, Focus Wales
17 Normandy, Foul Weather Festival, Le Havre
18 Brittany, Art Rock, Saint-Brieuc
27 Barcelona, Primavera A La Ciutat
31 Mannheim, Maifeld Derby
JULY 2024
06 Belfort, Eurockeenes
10 -13 Norway, Trӕnafestivalen
26 -29 North Yorkshire, Deer Shed
26 - 28 Oxfordshire, Truck Festival
AUGUST 2024
08 -11 Sicily, Ypsigrock Festival
16 - 18 Netherlands, Lowlands Festival
31 Manchester, Manchester Psych Fest
