News

Fat Dog and Mandy, Indiana team up for ‘All The Same’ remix

It lands just ahead of Fat Dog’s debut US shows.

Photo: Holly Whitaker

26th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Fat Dog, Mandy, Indiana, News, Listen

Having already built a formidable reputation off the back of two storming singles, DIY Class of 2024 members Fat Dog have now enlisted the experimental nous of Manchester’s Mandy, Indiana for a remixed version of their January track ‘All The Same’ - listen to it below.

Flitting between genres with ease, it’s an apt offering from two bands with whom we’ve come to expect the unexpected: Fat Dog’s epic debut single ‘King of the Slugs’ nabbed #13 on our Tracks of the Year 2023 list, while Mandy, Indiana’s recent LP ‘i’ve seen a way’ was their “most adventurous sonic rampage yet” (read the full review here).

The remix also arrives ahead of what’s sure to be a packed few months for Fat Dog, with gigs lined up in the US, across Europe, and of course in their South London stamping ground. You can grab our copy of our Fat Dog-featuring Class of 2024 print mag here, and check out the band’s upcoming tour schedule below.

Play Video

MARCH 2024
01 Paris, Les Inrocks Festival, Cent Quatre
02 Lille, Les Inrocks Festival, L’Aéronef
12 Brooklyn, NY, Trans Pecos
13 - 16 Austin, TX, SXSW
19 Los Angeles, CA, El Cid
20 San Francisco, CA, Popscene @ Brick & Mortar

APRIL 2024
18 London, Electric Brixton
20 Rotterdam, Motel Mozaique
26 Bourges, Le Printemps de Bourges

MAY 2024
04 Edinburgh, Stag and Dagger
05 Glasgow, Stag and Dagger
09 -11 Wrexham, Focus Wales
17 Normandy, Foul Weather Festival, Le Havre
18 Brittany, Art Rock, Saint-Brieuc
27 Barcelona, Primavera A La Ciutat
31 Mannheim, Maifeld Derby

JULY 2024
06 Belfort, Eurockeenes
10 -13 Norway, Trӕnafestivalen
26 -29 North Yorkshire, Deer Shed
26 - 28 Oxfordshire, Truck Festival

AUGUST 2024
08 -11 Sicily, Ypsigrock Festival
16 - 18 Netherlands, Lowlands Festival
31 Manchester, Manchester Psych Fest

Get tickets to watch Fat Dog live now.

Tags: Fat Dog, Mandy, Indiana, News, Listen

Fat Dog Tickets

Electric Brixton, London

Latest News

PJ Harvey shares video for new single ‘Seem An I’ featuring Ruth Wilson

PJ Harvey shares video for new single Seem An I’ featuring Ruth Wilson

SPIDER drops new EP ‘an object of desire’

SPIDER drops new EP an object of desire’

Bleachers share latest album preview ‘Me Before You’

Bleachers share latest album preview Me Before You’

Kings of Leon announce UK and Ireland tour dates in support of new album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’

Kings of Leon announce UK and Ireland tour dates in support of new album Can We Please Have Fun

CSS reunite for It’s Been A Number Of Years 20th anniversary tour

CSS reunite for It’s Been A Number Of Years 20th anniversary tour

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

Fat Dog on ‘King of the Slugs’ and their upcoming debut album for DIY’s Class of 2024

Class of 2024: Fat Dog

Cemented as 2023’s most chaotic breakthrough live band, this South London quintet are putting their paw prints on a debut LP - all with their trusty dog mask-wearing drummer in tow.

11th December 2023, 4:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY