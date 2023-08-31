Get To Know... Trout

What was the first gig that you ever went to?

Honestly I don’t remember what the very first was, but my first big gig was The Dave Matthews Band, as cringe as that is. It was a family outing and I completely lost my mind as they were my absolute faves.



Who were some artists that inspired you when you were just starting out (and why)?

Angus Young for the shorts alone, and Karen O because she does not care.



You've been based in a few different places, having grown up in Copenhagen and moved to Wales when you were a child. How would you say this has informed your music?

Travelling, seeing new things and meeting new people are what inspires me now to write, and I think all that moving around as a kid gave me inspiration from a young age for my music. It was somewhat unsettling but also exciting, and defo gave me a travelling bug. It gave me something to write about too as I had nothing else to say at 10 years old haha.

