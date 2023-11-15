Faye Webster to play The Great Escape 2024 Spotlight show

The Great Escape have announced that Faye Webster will play one of their Spotlight shows in 2024, performing at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Friday 17th May during next year’s feted showcase weekend. Having first played the festival back in 2019, she’s set to perform captivating renditions of her already acclaimed back catalogue, including tracks from that year’s ‘Atlanta Millionaires Club’ and 2021’s ‘I Know I’m Funny haha’.

Meanwhile, the multifaceted singer Sid Sriram will headline the BBC Asian Network Stage, bringing his genre-bending fusion of soul, R&B and Indian classical music to the South coast. Elsewhere on the lineup, you’ll find a wealth of excellent emerging artists who’ve been selected as part of the festival’s First Fifty acts: Automotion, Sirens of Lesbos, Victoria Canal, and Cosmorat are among those newly announced. They join the likes of Picture Parlour, Cardinals and Trout, who will perform a sold-out show at The Victoria tonight as part of the First Fifty launch.



Finally, The Great Escape have also shared that Spain will be their Lead Country Partner for 2024, for which The Spanish Wave and TGE will collaborate on two showcases, industry panels, and welcome receptions. Speaking about the partnership, Head of The Spanish Wave César Andión has commented: “Spain has a thrilling industry in talent and structure, a large and varied roster of festivals, venues, promoters and labels, so we are incredibly happy to coordinate Spain as Lead Country at the most exciting, well curated showcase festival and conference in the United Kingdom. ¡Nos vemos en Brighton!”

You can get tickets to The Great Escape 2024 here, and check out the full lineup so far below.