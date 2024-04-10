This month, Marie returns with her hotly-anticipated second offering ‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’ and, following the youthful explorations of her debut, it showcases a more playful side to girl in red. “I do feel like a totally different person, actually,” she admits, while also walking her dog. “In a good way. I’m settling a bit more into myself, but I haven’t fully figured it out. That’s probably the most common experience of your twenties: you spend ten years being fucking lost and then you get into yourself in your thirties. Honestly, I just want the world to know who I am now instead of who I’ve been before.”

In previous interviews, she’s compared the transition to that of Billie Eilish between debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’. “I can relate to Billie’s journey, in a way. Not her career journey, but just her mental state,” she continues, nodding. “You can feel that her early music is quite dark, and now it’s more optimistic. I feel like I matured very quickly because of my parents’ divorce and my dad was hit by a car, and I was met with a lot of hard and difficult questions very early on in my life. It made me grow up fast. It also takes a lot out of you to tour and constantly have to meet your fears while travelling - which for me is flying.”

Alongside her aerophobia, in 2021, the musician was diagnosed with Generalised Anxiety Disorder and OCD, following a series of mental health struggles. Although conditions which can present barriers for taking her music to the live stage, “things are getting better for me in that regard,” Marie says, sounding hopeful. “We’re making runs that are more doable. My team is getting to know me in a touring setting.

“I’ve had some pretty uncomfortable experiences,” she continues. “We were involved in an accident where a car almost hit us but flipped over several times and hit a tree. We’ve got bigger cars to protect us a bit more now. We’re limiting my anxiety as best we can, because I do low-key feel like I’m risking my life by leaving for a tour. Especially with Boeing!” she laughs nervously, referencing the aircraft manufacturer’s recent spate of safety issues. “Doors be flying off!”

