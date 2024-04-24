News

Girl in red unveils cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Girlfriend Is Better’

Paramore, Lorde, and Teezo Touchdown have already shared their contributions to A24’s upcoming ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute compilation.

24th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

girl in red has today dropped her cover of Talking Heads’ iconic track ‘Girlfriend Is Better’, making it the latest number to be revealed from A24 Music’s anticipated upcoming compilation album ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’. Its 16 re-worked tracks aim to offer new interpretations of the band’s seminal sound, and is due to arrive next month, on 17th May.

Paramore, Teezo Touchdown, and Lorde have all already shared their takes on some of the band’s best-known songs, and now girl in red’s interpretation has arrived - aptly, on the 40th anniversary of the ‘Stop Making Sense’ concert film’s premiere at San Francisco Film Festival.

Speaking about her involvement with the project, girl in red has commented: “Talking Heads is an iconic band that helped define my identity when I was a teenager and they continue to inspire young people all around the world. Being a part of this tribute is so sick and I’m super grateful I was given the opportunity. Talking Heads forever!!!!”

‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’ will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the concert film and its accompanying soundtrack album, both of which were recorded at three shows at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre in December 1983.

You can listen to her re-imagined version of ‘Girlfriend Is Better’ and dive into the album’s full tracklist below.

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense track listing:
1. Psycho Killer - Miley Cyrus
2. Heaven - The National
3. Thank You For Sending Me An Angel - Blondshell
4. Found A Job - The Linda Lindas
5. Slippery People - Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado
6. Burning Down The House - Paramore
7. Life During Wartime - Dj Tunez
8. Making Flippy Floppy - Teezo Touchdown
9. Swamp - Jean Dawson
10. What A Day That Was - The Cavemen.
11. This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody) - BADBADNOTGOOD (Feat. Norah Jones) 12. Once In A Lifetime - Kevin Abstract
13. Genius Of Love - Toro y Moi (feat Brijean)
14. Girlfriend Is Better - girl in red
15. Take Me To The River - Lorde
16. Crosseyed And Painless - Chicano Batman (Feat. Money Mark)

