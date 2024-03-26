News

girl in red and Sabrina Carpenter team up on new single ‘You Need Me Now?’

The collab is the latest track to be lifted from girl in red’s forthcoming sophomore album.

26th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

In case your local alt-pop fan hasn’t already made you VERY aware, girl in red has joined forces with Sabrina Carpenter for newest cut ‘You Need Me Now?’ - a biting post-break-up bop that follows ‘Too Much’ and ‘DOING IT AGAIN BABY’ as the latest teaser of the former’s second LP, ‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’ (out on 12th April via Columbia Records).

“You know what would be really fucking cool on this? Sabrina! Like if we could get Sabrina on this. Oh my God, like seriously…”, girl in red enthuses in the track’s bridge, only to be met with a reply from the artist herself: “oh my God, you’re so right, I’m going to sing now.”

Watch the official visualiser for ‘You Need Me Now?’ below, and catch girl in red live on her Doing It Again UK tour on the following dates:

AUGUST 2024
29 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Manchester, O2 Apollo
03 London, OVO Arena Wembley

The full tracklist for ‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’ is:
1. I’m Back
2. DOING IT AGAIN BABY
3. Too Much
4. Phantom Pain
5. You Need Me Now? (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
6. A Night To Remember
7. Pick Me
8. Ugly Side
9. New Love
10. ★★★★★

Get tickets to watch girl in red live now.

