News
Artists unveiled for Talking Heads tribute ‘Stop Making Sense’ compilation album
The first track to be shared from the project is a Paramore cover of ‘Burning Down The House’.
Building on the recent success of screening Talking Heads’ iconic Stop Making Sense concert film in cinemas, A24 Music have now shared details of a forthcoming compilation album - a series of covers of the album’s tracks, performed by some of music’s big names.
‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’ will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film and its accompanying soundtrack album, both of which were recorded at three shows at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre in December 1983. Its 16 re-worked tracks aim to offer new interpretations of the band’s seminal sound, the first of which - ‘Burning Down The House’ - has arrived today, courtesy of Paramore.
The other artists set to feature on the album are: BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, The Cavemen., Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, The National, Teezo Touchdown and Toro y Moi.
The details of which track each artist will be covering are still under wraps so watch this space, but in the meantime you can wrap your ears around Paramore’s cover of ‘Burning Down The House’ below, and grab a copy of our Paramore-covered print issue here.
