“We were very much in love.” These are Joe Talbot’s words when asked what his first impression of Mark Bowen was. The two have been making music together as part of IDLES for nearly sixteen years, and have been friends for almost exactly as long. “We met at a bar called The Tube,” explains Joe. “I went there, and Bowen got naked and danced on the stage, and occasionally DJed. Correct?” The guitarist laughs - the laugh of someone hearing a well-worn story for the umpteenth time. “Yeah, that was the main thing I did that night.”

The pair have the kind of relaxed, self-deprecating and occasionally spiky rapport that immediately marks them out as very old friends. They also share the unique viewpoint of two people that have ridden a very tumultuous, very successful ride to rock’s major leagues: a journey which has seen them take in a UK Number One album, a Mercury Prize shortlisting, storming performances at Glastonbury and across the stages of the world - essentially, everything they set out to do after meeting in that bar. They piece together a vague recollection of the night: a lock-in, an after-party, a techno DJ they were hosting in Bristol. “Then we realised we were both looking to start a band,” Joe grins. “The rest, as they say, is a fucking mess.”

Talbot and Bowen are in the middle of promoting fifth album ‘TANGK’, which marks the latest in a series of side-steps away from the joyously shambolic sound that IDLES burst into public consciousness with back in 2017. The muscular basslines and sandpaper guitars are still there, but these days they sit alongside tape loops and synth lines. Most prominently of all, Talbot’s trademark snarl (a cross between Mark E Smith’s yelps and a West Country drawl) has been replaced by an almost-delicate croon. We first heard moments of this on their previous LP, ‘CRAWLER’, but the band felt they had further to go, and hadn’t fully committed to their pivot away from – in Bowen’s words – “the standard formula of a guitar-based band.”

“‘Crawler’ had really given us an impetus to go further,” he explains. “It felt like unfinished business – we’d started [tracks] like ‘Progress’, or ‘MTT 420 RR’, where we had a more deft approach, and we hadn’t quite nailed it. So we approached that line with this album again in places, and used our experience with the last album to sew those things up.” He pauses to think. “Having the production inform the writing process, rather than what has happened previously with IDLES, which is the writing informing the production. I think what we ended up with on ‘TANGK’ is much more accomplished.”

Talbot agrees, although he doesn’t just put their new sound down to changes in writing practice – for him, the story of ‘TANGK’ is very much the story of his friendship and collaboration with Bowen. “We are very much opposites; we are not the same, in any way,” he says. “I’ve had to change, because the music that I make is very simple and block-like, [whereas] Bowen likes to fit many different facets into one song.” He smiles. “That’s what’s kept us afloat, our combustive nature, because we’ve managed to collide in a way that works. I’m learning more from Bowen than he is from me, I expect, but there’s a constant forward motion.”

