IDLES riff off Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ in new video for ‘TANGK’ cut ‘Grace’

In a meeting of minds that was certainly not on our 2024 bingo card, Bristol punks IDLES have riffed off Coldplay’s video for their huge 2000 hit ‘Yellow’ for their own latest clip.

The clip for ‘Grace’ - which lands ahead of the release of IDLES’ new album ‘TANGK’ this week - was created using AI to transform the original rain-drenched ‘Yellow’ video to fit the song, with Chris Martin himself not only giving his blessing, but getting involved in the AI process to make it all the more convincing. Technology, eh…

‘Grace’ gets taken from the band’s forthcoming fifth album, which is released via Partisan Records tomorrow (Friday 16th February) and features previous singles ‘Gift Horse’ and ‘Dancer’. Check out the video - the idea for which came to the band’s Joe Talbot in a dream - below, and learn a little more about ‘TANGK’ in our recent feature with band here.

