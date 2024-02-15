News
IDLES riff off Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ in new video for ‘TANGK’ cut ‘Grace’
The idea for their reimagined version of Coldplay’s iconic clip apparently came to Joe Talbot in a dream.
In a meeting of minds that was certainly not on our 2024 bingo card, Bristol punks IDLES have riffed off Coldplay’s video for their huge 2000 hit ‘Yellow’ for their own latest clip.
The clip for ‘Grace’ - which lands ahead of the release of IDLES’ new album ‘TANGK’ this week - was created using AI to transform the original rain-drenched ‘Yellow’ video to fit the song, with Chris Martin himself not only giving his blessing, but getting involved in the AI process to make it all the more convincing. Technology, eh…
‘Grace’ gets taken from the band’s forthcoming fifth album, which is released via Partisan Records tomorrow (Friday 16th February) and features previous singles ‘Gift Horse’ and ‘Dancer’. Check out the video - the idea for which came to the band’s Joe Talbot in a dream - below, and learn a little more about ‘TANGK’ in our recent feature with band here.
Get up to speed with IDLES’ extensive 2024 touring itinerary here:
FEBRUARY 2024
15 London, Pryzm Kingston (hosted by Banquet Records) (just added)
16 London, Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) (just added)
17 Bristol, The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) (just added)
29 Porto, Super Bock Arena
MARCH 2024
01 Madrid, Wizinik
02 Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club
05 Milan, Alcatraz (sold out)
07 Paris, Zenith
08 Amsterdam, AFAS (sold out)
09 Antwerp, Lotto Arena
11 Prague, SaSaZu (sold out)
12 Luxembourg, Rockhal
14 Zurich, Halle 622
15 Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle
16 Hamburg, Sporthalle
18 Stockholm, Annexet
19 Copenhagen, KB Hallen
21 Cologne, Palladium
22 Munich, Zenith
23 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
MAY 2024 - just added
03 Vancouver, PNE Forum
04 Portland, Roseland Theatre (sold out)
05 Portland, Roseland Theatre (sold out)
07 Seattle, Paramount Theatre (sold out)
10 Oakland, Fox Theater
11 San Francisco, The Warfield
13 Hollywood, Palladium (sold out)
14 Hollywood, Palladium
18 Denver, The Mission Ballroom
21 Austin, Moody Amphitheater
22 Houston, White Oak Music Hall
23 Dallas, South Side Ballroom
JUNE 2024 - just added
10 Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live
11 Orlando, House of Blues
13 New Orleans, The Fillmore
JULY 2024 - just added
12 Cardiff, Castle
13 Halifax, The Piece Hall
20 Margate, Margate Summer Series
21 Cornwall, The Wyldes
SEPTEMBER 2024 - just added
14 Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit
15 Atlanta, Tabernacle
18 Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
20 Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
21 Montreal, MTELUS (sold out)
22 Montreal, MTELUS
24 Boston, Roadrunner
OCTOBER 2024
01 Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio
02 Monterrey, Showcenter Complex
04 Mexico City, Pepsi Centre
NOVEMBER 2024
17 Belfast, Telegraph (sold out)
19 Dublin, Olympia (sold out)
23 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
24 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
25 Nottingham, Rock City (sold out)
26 Nottingham, Rock City
29 London, Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER 2024
01 Brighton, The Brighton Centre
03 Birmingham, O2 Academy
IDLES - TANGK
4 Stars
If love is the theme here, it’s quickly masked by a balanced ferocity IDLES have never tapped into before.
14th February 2024, 7:55am
Letting Off Steam: IDLES
Featuring love songs, crooning and production credits from Nigel Godrich, ‘TANGK’ is perhaps IDLES’ biggest curveball yet. For LP5, say Joe Talbot and Mark Bowen, they just wanted “to be the sun”.
13th February 2024, 5:00pm
Flow Festival Helsinki confirms Raye, IDLES, Alvvays and more for 2024 edition
They'll join the likes of Pulp, Fred again.., The Smile and Jessie Ware in Finland this August.
7th February 2024, 12:11pm
End of the Road unveils 2024 lineup
IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy are set to headline the end of summer weekender.
7th February 2024, 11:15am
