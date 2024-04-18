IDLES share video for ‘TANGK’ track ‘POP POP POP’

Following the release of their fifth LP ‘TANGK’ earlier this year, post-punk heavyweights IDLES have since been busy touring the world and sharing a curiously Coldplay-inspired music video. Now, the band have unveiled a new visualiser to accompany album cut ‘POP POP POP’.

Speaking about the track, vocalist Joe Talbot has shared that “it’s a song about the beauty of having a kid and understanding how lucky you are to have a kid. And there’s a sense of a cycle when you have a child, when you’ve lost a parent and a child. I have a very huge sense of gratitude and weight behind being a parent because of what I’ve lost. I’m not saying I’m a better parent, or more connected because of that. But for me, I’m more connected than I would have been, I think, because of what I’ve lost. I’ve learned a sense of just joy from seeing her joy. And I think that’s amazing. And powerful. And I’m very grateful.”

You can check out the video for ‘POP POP POP’ - which sees Talbot traversing wild landscapes wearing a variety of fetching headwear - below.