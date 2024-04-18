News
IDLES share video for ‘TANGK’ track ‘POP POP POP’
The band will headline Glasto’s Other Stage in June.
Following the release of their fifth LP ‘TANGK’ earlier this year, post-punk heavyweights IDLES have since been busy touring the world and sharing a curiously Coldplay-inspired music video. Now, the band have unveiled a new visualiser to accompany album cut ‘POP POP POP’.
Speaking about the track, vocalist Joe Talbot has shared that “it’s a song about the beauty of having a kid and understanding how lucky you are to have a kid. And there’s a sense of a cycle when you have a child, when you’ve lost a parent and a child. I have a very huge sense of gratitude and weight behind being a parent because of what I’ve lost. I’m not saying I’m a better parent, or more connected because of that. But for me, I’m more connected than I would have been, I think, because of what I’ve lost. I’ve learned a sense of just joy from seeing her joy. And I think that’s amazing. And powerful. And I’m very grateful.”
You can check out the video for ‘POP POP POP’ - which sees Talbot traversing wild landscapes wearing a variety of fetching headwear - below.
