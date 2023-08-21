Jamie T: When’s your record out?

Willie J Healey: 25th August, you’re on it mate!

JT: Ah yeah!



When did you first come across each other’s work?

WJH: Well, I’ve known Jamie a lot longer than he’s known me! I would have been a teenager when you really landed in Carterton, the town I’m from — everybody I knew that was worth talking to was a Jamie fan. I remember watching your videos over and over again.

JT: I found you probably quite a while after your first album came out. I was just immediately taken by it and very inspired. I think I got immediately in contact with you to say, ​‘This is amazing’ and we’ve just stayed in contact ever since.

WJH: We slid into each other’s DMs quite heavily. I remember it made me really happy because the praise from that album kind of died down, and then you messaged!

JT: Yeah, I found it a bit late didn’t I? I still listen to that album a lot. How long ago was that?

WJH: I must have been 23. So we’re sort of old friends now!

Tell us how your collaboration on ​‘Thank You’ came about.

WJH: I remember Jamie’s verse coming through really early in the day — the early bird caught the worm.

JT: We send a lot of demos back and forth with each other. It’s inspiring when all of your mates are sending you things; it makes you think, ​‘Fuck, I better do something as well’. I sent him a drum machine. My friend Jason Cox who is in the Gorillaz lot gave it to me as a Christmas present. I’d been up in Damon Albarn’s studio and had seen Damon coming up with some crazy shit on it — I was like, ​‘I need one of them’. It’s really simple but great and I thought it’d help Willie write some songs.

WJH: Quite legendary, that drum machine really. I felt very lucky. I don’t think you realised, but up until the handover of that drum machine I was pretty much flat out of ideas, I didn’t really know what to do. I always struggle with drums and I think you sensed that.

JT: Yeah, I do as well. It’s fun that machine because it kind of has a mind of its own; it goes up in volume, goes down in volume and puts drum fills wherever it decides to. Sometimes you have to just smack it on the side.

What did you learn about each other’s writing styles?

JT: One thing that’s always struck me about Willie’s stuff is the arrangements — the movements from verse to chorus to bridge are really strange, and something I find really inspiring. It never goes where I would go or expect it to go; I took quite a lot off that for sure. And the lyrical content has always got a tongue-in-cheek-ness to it that’s really fun.

WJH: That’s what I always think about yours; I love your lyrics so much. Sometimes the demos are so funky and weird sounding, I call it the ​‘good stuff’, you know before it’s all been messed with — like it’s an unpolished pearl or something. The lyrics are always on point.

JT: I think that’s where we’re similar in a sense. We like to have a lot of fun with lyrics and ideas.

WJH: I can get really caught up in the actual recording and making them sound nice but your stuff is so direct and there’s no faff. It makes me worry less because sounding raw and cool with no frills is where it’s at.

JT: I do have a dropbox file of all your recordings. I made an effort to save them all, because you’ll send me bits over on voice memos and they sound so great. I remember years ago you sent me a cover of the Townes Van Zandt song ​‘Pancho & Lefty’ and I just love it — and I still get that out occasionally.

WJH: We’ve got a lot in common. I don’t know many other people I can call at 10 o’clock in the morning and know that they’re going to be in a fairly similar position to me. We’re both solo and I think there’s quite a lot of comfort in being able to talk to each other and share music. It makes me feel like I’m not on my own in this.

JT: Totally, I feel the same way. You have quite a different life to somebody in a band — it’s a bit more solitary and you can kind of lose your way more often. It’s good to stick together really. Plus, nobody else is in on a Saturday night. Everybody else is out.

Any truth to you guys starting a soul band with Joe Talbot from Idles?

WJH: We had this really fun chat about it and loved the idea of it. Then looking at what we’d do on paper — like, who actually does what? Three people that can kind of sing like they’ve got a sandwich in their mouth want to do a soul thing…

JT: Yeah, like who’s actually doing the soul bit? I like the idea of it though.