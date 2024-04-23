Willie J Healey drops new single ‘The Apple’

Indie’s smoothest operator Willie J Healey is back with his first music of the year, following last year’s third full-length ‘Bunny’. New single ‘The Apple’ saw him visit New York to once again work with that album’s producer Loren Humphries (Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys), and the result is a similarly buoyant, ’70s-tinged cut.

“I wrote ‘The Apple’ after feeling weird and self-aware”, he has said of the track. “I was living in my head until I realised, man, life is short… so be yourself, get your cake and fu*king eat it!”

It’s also gearing up to be a busy few months of touring for Willie, as he sets off on a headline run around the UK and Europe before joining IDLES as support for 11 shows this Autumn. You can check out his full upcoming live schedule and watch the video for ‘The Apple’ below.

