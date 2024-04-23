News
Willie J Healey drops new single ‘The Apple’
You know what they say, one a day keeps the doctor away…
Indie’s smoothest operator Willie J Healey is back with his first music of the year, following last year’s third full-length ‘Bunny’. New single ‘The Apple’ saw him visit New York to once again work with that album’s producer Loren Humphries (Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys), and the result is a similarly buoyant, ’70s-tinged cut.
“I wrote ‘The Apple’ after feeling weird and self-aware”, he has said of the track. “I was living in my head until I realised, man, life is short… so be yourself, get your cake and fu*king eat it!”
It’s also gearing up to be a busy few months of touring for Willie, as he sets off on a headline run around the UK and Europe before joining IDLES as support for 11 shows this Autumn. You can check out his full upcoming live schedule and watch the video for ‘The Apple’ below.
MAY 2024
01 Exeter, Phoenix
02 Bath, Komedia
03 Cambridge, Mash
04 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival
05 Tunbridge Wells, Forum
07 Ipswich, The Baths
08 Leicester, O2 Academy
09 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club
10 York, The Crescent
11 Blackpool, Bootleg Social
12 Hull, Central Library
16 Paris, Point Éphémère
17 Brussels, Rotonde
18 Amsterdam, London Calling Festival
19 Nijmegen, Doornroosje
21 Berlin, Maschinenhaus
22 Munich, Ampere
23 Fribourg, Fri-Son
24 Bologna, Locomotiv
JULY 2024
26 Suffolk, Latitude Festival
27 Oxford, Truck Festival
28 Sheffield, Tramlines Festival
AUGUST 2024
09 Newquay, Boardmasters Festival
31 Manchester, Psych Festival
NOVEMBER 2024 (supporting IDLES)
23 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
24 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
25 Nottingham, Rock City
26 Nottingham, Rock City
29 London, Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER 2024 (supporting IDLES)
01 Brighton, Centre
03 Birmingham, O2 Academy
04 Birmingham, O2 Academy
06 Manchester, O2 Apollo
07 Manchester, O2 Apollo
08 Manchester, O2 Apollo
Read More
Shame, Dream Wife, Willie J Healey and more to play Southampton’s Wanderlust Festival
The multi-venue affair is set to take place in early May.
23rd February 2024, 2:37pm
Willie J Healey shares UK touring plans for May 2024
The singer-songwriter will be taking his latest album 'Bunny' back on the road later this year.
13th February 2024, 2:31pm
Bombay Bicycle Club, Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and more confirmed for Tramlines 2024
The likes of Holly Humberstone, Yard Act, and Sprints will also be joining the fun.
24th January 2024, 11:10am
Willie J Healey - Bunny
4 Stars
For the most part, it justifies why his little black book is quite so heaving.
23rd August 2023, 7:54am
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.