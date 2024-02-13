News
Willie J Healey shares UK touring plans for May 2024
The singer-songwriter will be taking his latest album ‘Bunny’ back on the road later this year.
Willie J Healey has announced plans for a UK headline tour, which is set to take place later this year, in May. The singer-songwriter, who released his most recent full-length ‘Bunny’ last summer, will be taking it out on the road for a second time around when he plays eleven headline shows in a few months’ time.
His upcoming tour is set take place ahead of a handful of festivals that he’s already got scheduled for this summer, including appearances at Truck, Tramlines and Boardmasters. Tickets for his headline shows - which kick off in Exeter on the 1st May, before concluding at Hull’s Central Library on 12th May - are set to go on sale from 10am this Friday (16th February) via his website.
“‘Bunny’ tour round two!” Willie has said, of his upcoming plans. “I feel lucky to be diving deeper into the depths of the UK - I’m intending on blowing doors off hinges.”
Check out his upcoming live plans below, and remind yourself of our review of ‘Bunny’ underneath the dates.
MAY
01 Exeter, Phoenix
02 Bath, Komedia
03 Cambridge, Mash
04 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival
05 Tunbridge Wells, Forum
07 Ipswich, The Baths
08 Leicester, O2 Academy
09 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club
10 York, The Crescent
11 Blackpool, Bootleg Social
12 Hull, Central Library
JULY
27 Oxford, Truck Festival
28 Sheffield, Tramlines Festival
AUGUST
09 Newquay , Boardmasters Festival
31 Manchester, Psych Festival
