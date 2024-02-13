Willie J Healey shares UK touring plans for May 2024

Willie J Healey has announced plans for a UK headline tour, which is set to take place later this year, in May. The singer-songwriter, who released his most recent full-length ‘Bunny’ last summer, will be taking it out on the road for a second time around when he plays eleven headline shows in a few months’ time.

His upcoming tour is set take place ahead of a handful of festivals that he’s already got scheduled for this summer, including appearances at Truck, Tramlines and Boardmasters. Tickets for his headline shows - which kick off in Exeter on the 1st May, before concluding at Hull’s Central Library on 12th May - are set to go on sale from 10am this Friday (16th February) via his website.

“‘Bunny’ tour round two!” Willie has said, of his upcoming plans. “I feel lucky to be diving deeper into the depths of the UK - I’m intending on blowing doors off hinges.”

Check out his upcoming live plans below, and remind yourself of our review of ‘Bunny’ underneath the dates.

MAY

01 Exeter, Phoenix

02 Bath, Komedia

03 Cambridge, Mash

04 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival

05 Tunbridge Wells, Forum

07 Ipswich, The Baths

08 Leicester, O2 Academy

09 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

10 York, The Crescent

11 Blackpool, Bootleg Social

12 Hull, Central Library

JULY

27 Oxford, Truck Festival

28 Sheffield, Tramlines Festival



AUGUST

09 Newquay , Boardmasters Festival

31 Manchester, Psych Festival

