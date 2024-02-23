Shame, Dream Wife, Willie J Healey and more to play Southampton’s Wanderlust Festival

It seems that festival season kicks off earlier and earlier these days, but who are we to complain when the lineups are this good? On Saturday 4th May, Southampton’s Wanderlust Festival will take over three of the city’s venues - The 1865, The Joiners, and Heartbreakers - to put on a day positively brimming with indie goodness.

Headlining proceedings are South London cult favourites Shame, whose 2023 third LP ‘Food For Worms’ saw them take their post-punk blueprint to giddy new heights. Dream Wife and Willie J Healey will also be treating crowds to to cuts from their latest records - albeit curating slightly different energy levels with their sets - while the likes of Demob Happy, Opus Kink, Blue Bendy, and Ellie Bleach will be there to sate all manner of musical cravings.

Doors will open at 12:00pm and music starts at 12:30pm, so be sure to get down early to catch everyone. You can grab tickets here, and check out Wanderlust’s full lineup below.