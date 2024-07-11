Hello Sam! How’re you doing and what have you been up to recently?

I’m good thanks, I’ve been back in France at the old house I recorded [his 2015 album] ‘Inji’ in. I’m currently driving to Slovakia for Pohoda, but I found out I am playing on the last day so I’m staying in Italy a little bit longer for some more gelato.

Just a couple of weeks ago, you completed a tour of the UK; how were the shows, and what was it like getting to air some of your new material to audiences?

The shows felt a bit more easy going than in the past - which usually means I need to change everything and make it difficult again, but I think I had a good balance because of those unfinished songs in the set. They gave me that uncertainty that’s essential for a live show.

It’s not long since you released your EP ‘La Fusion’, which followed on from last year’s ‘Fase Luna’. How do you think the two work together as companions, now that they’re both out in the world?

I don’t really see them as companion records - I’m not sure I’ll ever get close to the sound of ‘Fase Luna’ ever again - so ‘La Fusion’ is more like a mutant product of ‘Fase Luna’ and a chemical spillage to me.

When writing ‘La Fusion’, you were nearing the end of your time spent in Costa Rica; did you find that you were in a different headspace to when you’d been writing ‘Fase Luna’. Do you think the realisation of heading back to ‘real life’ was dawning around that time, and did that have an impact on how you wrote?

I wrote half the ideas back in Wales - the verse of ‘Too Cool’ and the chorus of ‘Apple’, for example. I think the Welsh winter just brought out more sincerity in the songs because it’s so bloody real; Costa Rica is always a bit surreal.

What do you think you learned from both of the releases? And is there anything you hope listeners take away from them?

I learned that there aren’t many times in my life that I’ll be able to put that much into a record. Maybe that’s a good thing; I think it can be as overwhelming for the listener when you go all out on a recording. I’ll always do that when it’s necessary though.