EP Review

LA Priest - La Fusion

Still as warm, inviting and intoxicating as ever.

LA Priest - La Fusion

Reviewer: Chris Taylor

Released: 3rd May 2024

Label: Domino

When Sam Eastgate – aka LA Priest – found himself stranded in Mexico due to travel restrictions, he did what anyone else would do: write a dreamy album about the sea while travelling around Central America, thousands of miles from his shed studio in Wales. And so, the resulting record, last year’s ‘Fase Luna’, still had many LA Priest hallmarks – the blurps and burbles – but felt altogether more meditative. ‘La Fusion’, then, is the ideal companion piece to that record. Written at the tail-end of his Costa Rican experience, these four tracks see Sam wondering whether the life he knew before ‘Fase Luna’ is still accessible to him, the return to society looming. ‘La Fusion’ might have been crafted at the same time as ‘Fase Luna’, but this is the sound of a man reemerging from the wilderness.

From the rough and ready funk of ‘Too Cool’ to that signature bubbling synth making a reappearance on opener ‘Apple’, it’s clear he has the vision and skill to shift between the two worlds with ease. “Will I survive?”, he sings towards the end of ‘City Warm Heart’, questioning whether this step back into society will be worth it, but it’s that moment which sees a return to the funky LA Priest of old – still as warm, inviting and intoxicating as ever.

Play Video

Tags: LA Priest, Reviews, EP Reviews

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

LA Priest Tickets

The White Hotel, Salford

Future Yard, Birkenhead

Stereo, Glasgow

Patterns, Brighton

No90 Live, London

Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

Lost Horizon, Bristol

Latest News

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share ‘The Making Of Wild God - Part 1’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share The Making Of Wild God — Part 1’

The Mysterines share hedonistic new video for their punchy single ‘Sink Ya Teeth’

The Mysterines share hedonistic new video for their punchy single Sink Ya Teeth’

CMAT drops new track ‘Aw, Shoot!’

CMAT drops new track Aw, Shoot!’

Remi Wolf shares companion singles ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’

Remi Wolf shares companion singles Toro’ and Alone In Miami’

The Last Dinner Party announce new European tour dates

The Last Dinner Party announce new European tour dates

Read More

Feature

DIY’s Tracks of 2020

DIY’s Tracks of 2020

From chart-dominating hits through to iconic ruminations on life, here are DIY’s favourite tracks from across the past twelve months.

17th December 2020, 12:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY