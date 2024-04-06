Sitting on the porch of her home today, Lizzy is largely nonplussed about the attention that experience brought her. “It was cool,” she shrugs. “It was fun. I really wasn’t expecting it - I didn’t try to go viral on TikTok, but it was amazing.” However, despite her relative nonchalance, the track’s success allowed the singer to tick off some of the things she had on her bucket list, like performing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon or filming a Genius lyric video.

Simultaneously, the experience of unexpectedly having to revisit that record was proving jarring. “I had definitely moved on, but then I did a second tour around that album, and I was kind of miserable,” she says, quickly backtracking to correct herself. “Not at the beginning - when ‘Ceilings’ first went viral, I was like, ‘This is really cool!’ But then it didn’t stop.”

Touring ‘Five Seconds Flat’ another time was hard, the singer explains. She’s spoken before about the relationship she has with her songs - a cycle that begins with her liking them before growing bored of and falling out of love with them as she becomes a different person from the one who wrote them. “Performing those songs always felt weird, but especially on that second tour,” she says. “I was like, ‘This is not me anymore - I have to go on stage and pretend to be an old version of me right now’. It was so draining.”

It was an eye-opening time for the 24-year-old, and one that put her in the middle of a process of upheaval and reckoning as she tried to figure out who she wanted to be as an artist. She grappled with big questions over her career - follow this current path to perhaps even greater success, despite it not connecting with her anymore? Or take another direction, maintain her integrity and find creative satisfaction? The latter became the only option. “I became less concerned with being famous or whatever - not that I ever really was that concerned with it,” she says of that time. “But I realised I just want to make art, and I don’t want to play ‘the game’ but do things that are cool and fun for me. I just want to feel good while I’m doing my job.”

