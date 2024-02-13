Lizzy McAlpine announces new album ‘Older’

Just two years on from the release of her last record, American singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine has now announced details of her brand new album ‘Older’.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the follow-up to 2022’s ‘five seconds flat’ is due for release on 5th April via RCA Records, and is set to be fourteen tracks in length. The album also saw Lizzy working alongside the likes of Mason Stoops, Ryan Lerman of Scary Pockets, Jeremy Most and Tony Berg.

“To me, this album represents who I’ve become over the past three years,” says Lizzy. “Through the long and mostly tumultuous journey of making it, I have learned who I am as a person, who I want to be as an artist and what kind of art I want to make. This album is a culmination of that growth, showcasing the rawest and most honest version of me.”

“The music that I’ve released up to this point in my career has been heavily produced and perfected, to the point where I don’t even recognize myself in it anymore,” says Lizzy. “This album is the complete opposite. We recorded most of it live, tracking the entire band at the same time in one room, me included. The passion in that space translates into the recorded music so much more than anything I’ve done before, and it has created a record that, in my opinion, is the best I’ve ever made.”

Today, Lizzy has also shared a first taste of the record in the form of its title track - listen to it below.