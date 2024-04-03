Album Review

Lizzy McAlpine - Older

Shrugging off the pressures of present day virality in favour of creating something much more classic.

Lizzy McAlpine - Older

Reviewer: Sarah Jamieson

Released: 5th April 2024

Label: Columbia

Grappling with the success of a viral hit can be challenging at the best of times, let alone when you’ve already moved on to an entirely new project. That’s a predicament that Lizzy McAlpine found herself facing when her track ‘Ceilings’ - taken from her 2022 album ‘Five Seconds Flat’ - was suddenly thrust into the TikTok hype machine after she’d already begun work on its follow-up. But rather than let the song’s sudden success dictate her next move, instead, the 24 year old stayed the course, going on to create a delicate but rich third record that sees her songwriting continue to evolve. Managing to be both bold and understated, ‘Older’ sees Lizzy layer her take on confessional indie-folk with widescreen instrumentation to gorgeous effect. Whether in the woozy Americana lilt of ‘I Guess’, the cinematic strings of ‘Drunk Running’, or the grand swell towards the culmination of ‘Broken Glass’, there’s a confidence imbued within her offerings here - both musically and lyrically - that, you sense, has only been possible with growth. A luscious album that sees the singer shrug off the pressures of present day virality in favour of creating something much more classic.

Play Video

Tags: Lizzy McAlpine, Reviews, Album Reviews

Lizzy McAlpine Tickets

O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, Manchester

O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

Latest News

BIG SPECIAL share latest track ‘BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE’

BIG SPECIAL share latest track BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE’

CMAT kicks off series two of Before They Knew Better with a bang

CMAT kicks off series two of Before They Knew Better with a bang

Bob Vylan are the cover stars of DIY’s April 2024 issue!

Bob Vylan are the cover stars of DIYs April 2024 issue!

Lorde covers Talking Heads’ ‘Take Me To The River’

Lorde covers Talking Heads’ Take Me To The River’

Vampire Weekend sample Soul II Soul on latest album preview ‘Mary Boone’

Vampire Weekend sample Soul II Soul on latest album preview Mary Boone’

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY