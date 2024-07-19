The first golden nugget to emerge from this new mentality was actually two. After a seven-year dry spell, the “soft, contemplative” ‘Feast of Tongues’ broke the seal last month to announce their new material, joined just two days later by a second offering – the “straight-up pop punk-esque rager” of ‘A Psychic Wound’. Pop punk, as it turns out, is firmly on the table for the band’s newest. “They’re not dirty words to us and as you get older you learn to police your tastes less and just enjoy what you enjoy,” Gareth says. “Jason [Adelinia] our drummer is the biggest Blink-182 fan you’ll find, and all of us are into your traditional Midwest emo but also My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy and that stuff.”

On both tracks, Gareth’s vocals are used in new, more traditionally ‘singer-y’ ways that he attributes to bandmate and producer Tom Bromley pushing him – or, rather, pulling him back. “It’s my instinct in the studio to sing like I sing live, and live there’s an element of having to carry the show. When I’m on stage, I am the most important person in the room at that point and that’s an egotistical thing to say but it’s the truth and I acknowledge that,” he chuckles. “But in the studio this time, I tried not to think in that way and when I was singing more quietly – which is probably just at a normal volume rather than shouting – it really did allow me to sing ‘properly’. A few fans were asking, ‘When did Gareth learn to sing?’ I’ve always been able to sing, I was in the school choir! I’ve just never really needed to before.”

Still “always in each others’ lives” despite not having written together for the best part of a decade, ‘All Hell’ doesn’t sound like a band forcibly re-oiling the machine as much as just hopping back on it. The point of view is different, older – as it only ever could be – but the rallying chemistry is still fully present and correct. “It doesn’t feel like coming back, it feels like we finally got round to doing the recording part of being mates,” Gareth says. Part of the reason it took so long, then, was more down to their perception of the world and their place within it.

“I think there was probably an element of not really knowing what the need was for us. We’ve never wanted to be a legacy act or a nostalgia thing; we turn down quite a lot of festivals that are clearly booking us in that way because we don’t feel like that and we don’t want to be perceived as that,” he continues. “But then seeing how we’ve been an influence to [newer] bands made me realise that there’s not really anyone that does what we do. The music we make has always been uncool, but it’s big in scope and we’ve never really changed in that respect. I feel like there’s a real space for us and we’ve perfected what we’re doing now.”