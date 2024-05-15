News

Los Campesinos! to return with seventh album ‘All Hell’ this summer

The seven-piece have also shared the record’s first single, ‘Feast of Tongues’.

15th May 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Los Campesinos!, News, Listen

Following their stand-out live shows earlier this year, indie-pop legends Los Campesinos! have returned with news of a brand new album. The seven-piece will follow up 2017’s ‘Sick Scenes’ with their seventh album ‘All Hell’, which is due on 19th July, via their own label Heart Swells.

The album was recorded from October 2023 through to February 2024 in both Cardiff and Frome, with the band’s own Tom Bromley on production duties. Set to be fifteen tracks in length, the record deals with - in the band’s own words - “drinking for fun and drinking for misery // adult acne // adult friendship // football // death and dying // love and sex // late-stage capitalism // Orpheus // day dreaming // night terrors // the heart as an organ and as a burden // suburban boredom // Tears of the Kingdom // the punks on the playlist // increments of time // climate apocalypse // the moon the moon the moon” - so not too much then…

Today, the band have also shared the first single from the record, ‘Feast of Tongues’. Check out the tracklisting for ‘All Hell’, and listen to their new track, below.

1.The Coin-Op Guillotine
2. Holy Smoke (2005)
3. A Psychic Wound
4. I. Spit; or, a Bite Mark in the Shape of the Sunflower State
5. Long Throes
6. Feast of Tongues
7. The Order of the Seasons
8. II. Music for Aerial Toll House
9. To Hell in a Handjob
10. Clown Blood/Orpheus’ Bobbing Head
11. kms
12. III. Surfing a Contrail
13. Moonstruck
14. 0898 HEARTACHE
15. Adult Acne Stigmata

Play Video

Tags: Los Campesinos!, News, Listen

Latest News

The Spanish Wave share their full schedule for The Great Escape 2024

The Spanish Wave share their full schedule for The Great Escape 2024

Remi Wolf announces ‘Big Ideas’ North American tour

Remi Wolf announces Big Ideas’ North American tour

Walt Disco share video for new single ‘Come Undone’

Walt Disco share video for new single Come Undone’

Alfie Templeman, Opus Kink, Delilah Holliday and more amongst artists that have pulled out of The Great Escape 2024

Alfie Templeman, Opus Kink, Delilah Holliday and more amongst artists that have pulled out of The Great Escape 2024

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share ‘The Making Of Wild God - Part 1’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share The Making Of Wild God — Part 1’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY