News
Los Campesinos! to return with seventh album ‘All Hell’ this summer
The seven-piece have also shared the record’s first single, ‘Feast of Tongues’.
Following their stand-out live shows earlier this year, indie-pop legends Los Campesinos! have returned with news of a brand new album. The seven-piece will follow up 2017’s ‘Sick Scenes’ with their seventh album ‘All Hell’, which is due on 19th July, via their own label Heart Swells.
The album was recorded from October 2023 through to February 2024 in both Cardiff and Frome, with the band’s own Tom Bromley on production duties. Set to be fifteen tracks in length, the record deals with - in the band’s own words - “drinking for fun and drinking for misery // adult acne // adult friendship // football // death and dying // love and sex // late-stage capitalism // Orpheus // day dreaming // night terrors // the heart as an organ and as a burden // suburban boredom // Tears of the Kingdom // the punks on the playlist // increments of time // climate apocalypse // the moon the moon the moon” - so not too much then…
Today, the band have also shared the first single from the record, ‘Feast of Tongues’. Check out the tracklisting for ‘All Hell’, and listen to their new track, below.
1.The Coin-Op Guillotine
2. Holy Smoke (2005)
3. A Psychic Wound
4. I. Spit; or, a Bite Mark in the Shape of the Sunflower State
5. Long Throes
6. Feast of Tongues
7. The Order of the Seasons
8. II. Music for Aerial Toll House
9. To Hell in a Handjob
10. Clown Blood/Orpheus’ Bobbing Head
11. kms
12. III. Surfing a Contrail
13. Moonstruck
14. 0898 HEARTACHE
15. Adult Acne Stigmata
Records, etc at
Los Campesinos! - No Blues (10th Anniversary Reissue) (Vinyl LP - green)
Read More
2000trees Festival adds Bob Vylan, Don Broco, Frank Turner and more to 2024 lineup
They join the likes of Manchester Orchestra and The Gaslight Anthem at Upcote Farm this summer.
7th March 2024, 11:30am
Los Campesinos! cement their beloved cult status at London’s Troxy
Playing the biggest show of their career, it's a euphoric assembly.
19th February 2024, 12:00pm
A birthday party for their classic record reveals Los Campesinos! to be as cathartically relevant as ever
Few bands incite forever friendship quite like Los Campesinos!
17th February 2020, 12:00am
Los Campesinos! take us through ‘Romance Is Boring’
To celebrate ten years of the record, and two sold-out shows at Islington Assembly Hall, Gareth gives us all the goss.
14th February 2020, 12:00am
With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!