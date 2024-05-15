Los Campesinos! to return with seventh album ‘All Hell’ this summer

Following their stand-out live shows earlier this year, indie-pop legends Los Campesinos! have returned with news of a brand new album. The seven-piece will follow up 2017’s ‘Sick Scenes’ with their seventh album ‘All Hell’, which is due on 19th July, via their own label Heart Swells.

The album was recorded from October 2023 through to February 2024 in both Cardiff and Frome, with the band’s own Tom Bromley on production duties. Set to be fifteen tracks in length, the record deals with - in the band’s own words - “drinking for fun and drinking for misery // adult acne // adult friendship // football // death and dying // love and sex // late-stage capitalism // Orpheus // day dreaming // night terrors // the heart as an organ and as a burden // suburban boredom // Tears of the Kingdom // the punks on the playlist // increments of time // climate apocalypse // the moon the moon the moon” - so not too much then…

Today, the band have also shared the first single from the record, ‘Feast of Tongues’. Check out the tracklisting for ‘All Hell’, and listen to their new track, below.

1.The Coin-Op Guillotine

2. Holy Smoke (2005)

3. A Psychic Wound

4. I. Spit; or, a Bite Mark in the Shape of the Sunflower State

5. Long Throes

6. Feast of Tongues

7. The Order of the Seasons

8. II. Music for Aerial Toll House

9. To Hell in a Handjob

10. Clown Blood/Orpheus’ Bobbing Head

11. kms

12. III. Surfing a Contrail

13. Moonstruck

14. 0898 HEARTACHE

15. Adult Acne Stigmata

