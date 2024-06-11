Los Campesinos! share new single ‘0898 HEARTACHE’ 

Indie-pop titans Los Campesinos! have today given us another taster of their forthcoming seventh album ‘All Hell’ (out on 19th July via their own label, Heart Swells) in the form of a pop-punk flecked, earworm new track, ‘0898 HEARTACHE’.

‘All Hell’ will be the band’s first full-length since 2017’s ‘Sick Scenes’, and has already been introduced via previous singles ‘Feast Of Tongues’ and ‘A Psychic Wound’. Speaking to DIY for our June 2024 issue - which you can buy in print or read digitally here - Los Camps’ frontman Gareth David spoke about the overwhelmingly warm reception they’ve received since announcing their return, and how this new chapter finds them embracing new influences.

“Every time we come into a new project that we’re doing, we always think maybe we’ve gone too far. But then the kindness we get back from our audience is like… shit, maybe we can keep pushing it. […] As you get older you learn to police your tastes less and just enjoy what you enjoy. Jason our drummer is the biggest Blink-182 fan you’ll find, and all of us are into your traditional Midwest emo but also My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy and that stuff.”

Listen to ‘0898 HEARTACHE’ and check out where the band are visiting on their upcoming tour (the North American leg starts this week!) below.