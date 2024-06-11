News

Los Campesinos! share new single ‘0898 HEARTACHE’ 

It lands just ahead of their North American tour, which kicks off this week.

Photo: Martyna Bannister

11th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Indie-pop titans Los Campesinos! have today given us another taster of their forthcoming seventh album ‘All Hell’ (out on 19th July via their own label, Heart Swells) in the form of a pop-punk flecked, earworm new track, ‘0898 HEARTACHE’. 

‘All Hell’ will be the band’s first full-length since 2017’s ‘Sick Scenes’, and has already been introduced via previous singles ‘Feast Of Tongues’ and ‘A Psychic Wound’. Speaking to DIY for our June 2024 issue - which you can buy in print or read digitally here - Los Camps’ frontman Gareth David spoke about the overwhelmingly warm reception they’ve received since announcing their return, and how this new chapter finds them embracing new influences. 

“Every time we come into a new project that we’re doing, we always think maybe we’ve gone too far. But then the kindness we get back from our audience is like… shit, maybe we can keep pushing it. […] As you get older you learn to police your tastes less and just enjoy what you enjoy. Jason our drummer is the  biggest Blink-182 fan you’ll find, and all of us are into your traditional Midwest emo but also My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy and that stuff.”

Listen to ‘0898 HEARTACHE’ and check out where the band are visiting on their upcoming tour (the North American leg starts this week!) below. 

JUNE 2024
15 Brooklyn, NY,  Warsaw (sold out)
16 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
17 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer 
18 Washingston, DC, Black Cat (sold out)
20 Toronto, ON, The Opera House (sold out)
21 Lakewood, OH, The Roxy 
22 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall (sold out)
24 Seattle, WA, The Crocodile (sold out)
25 Portland, OR, Aladdin Theatre 
27 San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall (sold out)
28 Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco

SEPTEMBER 2024
20 Sheffield, The Foundry  
21 Glasgow, QMU (upgraded)
22 Manchester, New Century Hall
27 Bristol, SWX 
28 Brighton, Chalk (sold out)
29 Birmingham, The Crossing

Get tickets to watch Los Campesinos! live now.

