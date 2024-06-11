News
Los Campesinos! share new single ‘0898 HEARTACHE’
It lands just ahead of their North American tour, which kicks off this week.
Indie-pop titans Los Campesinos! have today given us another taster of their forthcoming seventh album ‘All Hell’ (out on 19th July via their own label, Heart Swells) in the form of a pop-punk flecked, earworm new track, ‘0898 HEARTACHE’.
‘All Hell’ will be the band’s first full-length since 2017’s ‘Sick Scenes’, and has already been introduced via previous singles ‘Feast Of Tongues’ and ‘A Psychic Wound’. Speaking to DIY for our June 2024 issue - which you can buy in print or read digitally here - Los Camps’ frontman Gareth David spoke about the overwhelmingly warm reception they’ve received since announcing their return, and how this new chapter finds them embracing new influences.
“Every time we come into a new project that we’re doing, we always think maybe we’ve gone too far. But then the kindness we get back from our audience is like… shit, maybe we can keep pushing it. […] As you get older you learn to police your tastes less and just enjoy what you enjoy. Jason our drummer is the biggest Blink-182 fan you’ll find, and all of us are into your traditional Midwest emo but also My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy and that stuff.”
Listen to ‘0898 HEARTACHE’ and check out where the band are visiting on their upcoming tour (the North American leg starts this week!) below.
JUNE 2024
15 Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw (sold out)
16 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
17 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
18 Washingston, DC, Black Cat (sold out)
20 Toronto, ON, The Opera House (sold out)
21 Lakewood, OH, The Roxy
22 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall (sold out)
24 Seattle, WA, The Crocodile (sold out)
25 Portland, OR, Aladdin Theatre
27 San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall (sold out)
28 Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco
SEPTEMBER 2024
20 Sheffield, The Foundry
21 Glasgow, QMU (upgraded)
22 Manchester, New Century Hall
27 Bristol, SWX
28 Brighton, Chalk (sold out)
29 Birmingham, The Crossing
Read More
Los Campesinos! follow news of seventh album ‘All Hell’ with second single ‘A Psychic Wound’
The seven-piece have also announced plans for a series of a UK headline shows this September.
20th May 2024, 11:25am
2000trees Festival adds Bob Vylan, Don Broco, Frank Turner and more to 2024 lineup
They join the likes of Manchester Orchestra and The Gaslight Anthem at Upcote Farm this summer.
7th March 2024, 11:30am
Los Campesinos! cement their beloved cult status at London’s Troxy
Playing the biggest show of their career, it's a euphoric assembly.
19th February 2024, 12:00pm
A birthday party for their classic record reveals Los Campesinos! to be as cathartically relevant as ever
Few bands incite forever friendship quite like Los Campesinos!
17th February 2020, 12:00am
Popular right now
3-5 Stars
Eels — Eels Time!
5 Stars
Charli XCX — BRAT
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.