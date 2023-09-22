“Obviously, it didn’t feel good,” Mae says over a cup of tea in her North London stomping ground a few months later. “I gave myself a day of thinking, ‘My life is over’ and being really upset, and then after that I just had to take control of the narrative. I don’t like being looked at as a victim; I felt like people were pitying me and I was thinking, ‘Girl, no! I’m OK, really!’” These sorts of phrases pepper today’s conversation, as do mannerisms which are best described as chronically online; the sort that are difficult to explain to, say, your dad, but which instantly ground her chat in humour and shared reference points. “If anything, the fact [the Eurovision results] were so extreme was a talking point. People were like, ‘Oh my god, REALLY?!” Mae exclaims, looking faux-scandalised before grinning: “But I got a Top Ten out of it!”

In fact, ‘I Wrote A Song’ wasn’t Mae’s first taste of chart success. Having reached the Top 40 in 2021 with single ‘Better Days’ (a collaboration with NEIKED and Polo G), she had released EPs and toured with Little Mix long before Eurovision came knocking. So when it came to the competition’s aftermath, she was able to navigate it with honesty and more than a little self-deprecation - something that speaks to a uniquely British sense of humour. One memorable TikTok features Mae wearing a neon pink top emblazoned with the word ‘Eurotrash’, which she “saw in a shop in Sweden and thought, ‘That needs to be mine’.”

Warm, direct, and with a born-and-bred London accent, there’s an air of Lily Allen about the singer. It’s easy to understand how the Eurovision experience - much as she loved it - was a little constraining. “I just say what’s on my mind, and I’ve always been OK with not everybody agreeing with me. I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve had to watch what I say,” Mae acknowledges. “You’re part of the BBC machine then, so it was odd, having that pressure.” For her, this was being in the public eye in a different way, swapping social media and live shows to being broadcast into Middle England’s living room via Alison and Dermot on This Morning. Although it may have temporarily been a slight personality straightjacket, Mae explains that the rigorous media training she underwent actually helped equip her for all sorts of scenarios.

“It’s like you’re putting on all this armour. I was at the [Capital Radio] Summertime Ball recently, and on the red carpet one person asked me, ‘So what do you think of the state of the world right now?’” she says, miming holding a mic. “Before, that would have completely thrown me off, but I saw what they were trying to do and thought, ‘Not today, Sataaan!’”

